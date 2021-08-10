Cancel
Essex, MD

Start Your Adventure: Local cub scout pack launches recruitment effort

By Logan Williamson lwilliamson@chespub.com
Cover picture for the articleESSEX — Family Cub Scout Pack 1067, a year-round, family-oriented pack first chartered in September 2019 in Middle River, was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of members falling sharply from eight to three. Now that it has changed chartered organizations and its meeting location to an area in Essex with more young people, the pack’s leadership is undertaking a recruiting campaign in hopes that it will get more engagement than ever before.

