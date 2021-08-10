California’s largest lake has become an epic environmental disaster

It is astonishing how few Californians know about the existence of the Salton Sea. It is the state's largest lake and arguably, the state's worst environmental disaster. My first encounter with the lake wasn't actually anywhere near it. I had just moved to the Coachella Valley, and one blistering 120-degree day, I woke up to the smell of rotten eggs in my backyard. It was nauseating. The entire valley was choked by the stench. And there was nothing we could do but wait for the winds to shift.