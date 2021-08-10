Melanie Brown-Woofter: Addressing mental health on a national stage

The mental health of a person is as important as physical health. Traveling not only gives the feel of freshness and happiness to the traveler but is also good for the mental health of a person. It is important here to understand the phenomena that why traveling is essential to maintain mental health? Today’s world is fast and people have to upgrade themselves with the rapid change of it. To meet the standards of the world people face a lot of stress. This stress affects the mental health of people. Along with other things therapists also suggest traveling to cope with the mental stress.