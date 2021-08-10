Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Melanie Brown-Woofter: Addressing mental health on a national stage

By Guest Author
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are not weak; you are strong, and help is available to you. Champion — a person who fights for a cause or on behalf of someone. Champion — a person who has defeated or surpassed all rivals in a competition. Both definitions evoke an image of someone who defies...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Lynna Irby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanie Brown#Mental Health Issues#Fbha#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Mental HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

Mental Health Minute - Building Resilience

Resilience is the ability of people to cope with life's adversities and emerge stronger from these experiences. It is the fact of accepting life's good and bad moments, trying to bring out its positive side, to learn and be stronger. “Even for the relatively self-aware and emotionally adept, struggles can...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Addressing mental health needs in students as they return to school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As children get ready to return to school, Fox45 news is focusing on their mental health. The New York Times reports urgent need for children's mental health has been rising for years, and has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jan Winhall, a psychotherapist and adjunct lecturer...
Mental HealthPosted by
DFW Community News

The Gracious Mind virtual conference addresses LGBT topics for mental health providers, interpreters

Local mental health care provider The Gracious Mind hosted a virtual conference Saturday addressing LGBT topics and issues for interpreters, therapists, counselors and caregivers, all with the goal of helping them better serve LGBT clients. Saturday’s “Brainbow” conference lasted throughout the day and included several workshops in three separate categories:...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Mental Health Diagnosis

Diagnosis is both necessary and unnecessary. How can that be?. The DSM is well-intentioned and continually evolving but it's also incomplete, rigid, inattentive to nuance, and, therefore, deficient. Debating what's wrong with you versus what's happened to you. How do we reconcile the uncertainty of diagnosis with our quest to...
Mental Healthwarm1069.com

Mental Health Front and Center at the Olympics

At an extraordinary Olympics, acts of kindness abound. A surfer jumping in to translate for the rival who’d just beaten him. High-jumping friends agreeing to share a gold medal rather than move to a tiebreaker. Two runners falling in a tangle of legs, then helping each other to the finish...
Mental HealthCape Gazette

Supporting back-to-school mental health

After navigating an unusual school year, children who will be returning to a full-time, in-person school setting may face some emotional and mental challenges. For parents, helping children navigate these feelings is important to their overall well-being and success in the classroom. Bayhealth pediatrician Colleen Allorto, DO, offers tips for...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Traveling is Good for Your Mental Health

The mental health of a person is as important as physical health. Traveling not only gives the feel of freshness and happiness to the traveler but is also good for the mental health of a person. It is important here to understand the phenomena that why traveling is essential to maintain mental health? Today’s world is fast and people have to upgrade themselves with the rapid change of it. To meet the standards of the world people face a lot of stress. This stress affects the mental health of people. Along with other things therapists also suggest traveling to cope with the mental stress.
Escondido, CAthevistapress.com

Assemblymembe Waldron – Your Mental Health

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember –As a member of the Assembly Committee on Health, promoting mental health for all has been one of my primary focuses as your State Representative. With our busy and sometimes overwhelming lives, it is important to take time to focus on your own mental well-being. Talking about it to a trusted person, or seeing a mental health provider are important steps.
NFLPosted by
Deadline

As Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka Woes Put Sports-Related Mental Health Issues Center Stage, Red Table Talk Sets Brandon Marshall To Host ‘The Toughest Opponent’

EXCLUSIVE: After executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith introduced a show distinguished by the remarkable amount of candor on personal issues facing women and families with the Facebook series Red Table Talk, the brand is expanding into the realm of sports. Red Table Talk Productions is developing The Toughest Opponent, with Brandon Marshall set to host. As the focus on the mental pressure on athletes has been thrust into the news through Olympian gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and NFL stars Richard Sherman and Aaron Rodgers, the subject could not be more timely. And who...
Culpeper, VAInside Nova

Shifting mental health responses

Efforts to reduce the role of law enforcement officers in responding to mental health emergencies took a step forward with enactment of Virginia’s Marcus Alert law late last year. It focuses on shifting more of that responsibility to trained clinicians and other behavioral health professionals. One of the law’s key...
Mental HealthReporter

Letter to editor: Legislation addresses global mental health

On June 17th, Senator Bob Casey proposed the MINDS Act, a groundbreaking piece of legislation focused on implementing mental health services into foreign aid programs. Senator Casey cited the ongoing global pandemic as the catalyst for the need to address the mental health woes of those living in poverty around the world. He further elaborated by stating that “investing in the mental health and wellbeing of children ensures that they continue to thrive into adulthood and can help break cycles of poverty and violence and further their country’s future potential.”
Mental HealthKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Students and Mental Health

(ABC 6 News) - More school districts starting to require masks ahead of the start of the new school year including here in Minnesota and vaccine clinics being set up in our schools. The overall mental health of students continues to be debated amidst this pandemic. Dr. Hal Kronsberg, Child...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

La Crosse, state organizations receive grants for addressing mental health of teens amid COVID

A La Crosse organization is among 14 entities statewide to receive a grant to address the physical or mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is awarding a total of $2.7 million to community organizations and researchers throughout the state, including $1.6 million to eight entities focusing on emotional health among youth and $1.1 million to six researchers looking at the health challenges of the pandemic.
Los Angeles, CAptproductsonline.com

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Docs Comment on Athlete Mental Health

Achieving peak performance in competitive athletics requires a complex but delicate interplay of skill, physical conditioning, practice, precision, grit and passion. Sometimes, both external and internal factors such as self-doubt, pressure, anxiety and stress can interfere with an athlete’s performance or desire to play. The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games,...
TennisPosted by
rolling out

How Black female athletes are fighting the pressure to ignore mental health

International tennis sensation Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open in May, mid-tournament, citing mental health concerns explaining that the questioning by the media impacted her “social anxiety.” She was fined $15K for the move, but that did not stop her from withdrawing from Wimbledon shortly after for the same reason. Such a move was unusual, as athletes typically only take reprieve based on physical injuries.
NFLStamford Advocate

Athletes for CARE Supports Mental Health in Professional Sport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Athletes for CARE (“A4C” or the “Organization”) is a nonprofit organization working since 2017 with current and former athletes to address the long term impact of the mental and physical toll a career in sport takes on athletes. A4C advocates for the removal of stigmas surrounding mental health and personal well-being in sport, as well as for treatment options. A4C applauds and supports the challenging decisions made by Olympic athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka in the past weeks to protect their mental health and well-being. Their outspoken bravery sets a precedent encouraging others to reinforce that no athlete must suffer alone in silence on, or after leaving, the world stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy