EGEB: The US’s first offshore wind farm is currently offline; here’s why

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleØrsted says Block Island is offline for summer maintenance, and rumors are flying. Tampa just committed to 100% clean energy by 2035, but there’s a hitch. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Offshore Wind Farm#Egeb#Understandsolar#Ecori#General Electric#Ge Renewable Energy#Deepwater Wind#Danish#Wpri 12 News#European#The National Grid#Tampa Electric Co#City Council#The Tampa Bay Times#Wjct#Castor
