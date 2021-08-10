EGEB: The US’s first offshore wind farm is currently offline; here’s why

The UN’s leading authority on climate science issued a stark warning earlier this week that the world’s target of limiting global heating to 1.5C is slipping beyond reach with the climate crisis already affecting every region of the planet.There is a real risk of far greater and more disastrous global warming, if little is done to tackle rapidly rising greenhouse gas emissions.And while the US has set ambitious climate goals including a clean power sector by 2035, a new data visualization shows that the country produced 15 per cent of global oil in 2020 - more than Russia or...