Former UND great Troy Murray diagnosed with cancer

By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UND great Troy Murray said Monday he's been diagnosed with cancer. Murray, who currently serves as the radio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks, said in a statement: "I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I'm currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I'm confident that together, we will beat this.

