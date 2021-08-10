Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

18th-century suicides highlight struggles of growing old in Georgian England

By Brooks Hays
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUA6d_0bNI9NSe00
Suicides during Georgian England were more likely linked to pain, dependency and loneliness, not lunacy, according to new research. Photo by ddgarton /Pixabay

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Growing old has never been easy, but new research suggests that for many the prospects of old age in Georgian England were especially grim.

Suicides in 18th century England are mostly characterized as "medicalized" in the historiography -- acts driven by lunacy.

However, a new survey of suicidal deaths among the elderly suggests those dying by suicide considered the act a rational response to the hardships of growing old.

For the study, published this month in the journal Social History of Medicine, scientists examined 106 coroners' inquests into the suicides of older people, the records of which were recently uncovered archives from London, Kent, Cumbria, Essex, Suffolk and Bath.

Though coroners' juries issued a formal verdict of non compos mentis, or insanity, in 97 percent of suicides, a closer look at the depositions from each inquiry -- which often included extensive details about each victim, provided by close acquaintances -- showed those dying by suicide rarely thought of themselves as mentally ill.

"The people described in these documents were suffering from a range of age-related illnesses and disabilities, as well as distressing social and financial problems," study author Ella Sbaraini said in a press release.

"Many showed great determination to seek out help but they lived at a time when the kind of support now available just wasn't there," said Sbaraini, a historian at the University of Cambridge.

Many of the challenges facing the elderly in Georgian England remain issues for older people today.

"The tragic experiences of many older people in the 1700s emphasize the importance of health and social care today, but also the power of community," Sbaraini said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit older people extremely hard, leaving many feeling isolated and powerless. History reminds us how important it is to make sure older people feel a strong sense of purpose and a valued part of society," Sbaraini said.

Of the 106 suicides investigated by researchers, three-quarters were carried out by men.

Many of coroners' inquiries referenced anxieties about "lameness" or the inability to maintain employment. Well into the 19th century, the vast majority of men performed jobs that required strength and dexterity.

For example, one man in his 60s, Isaac Hendley, a shoemaker who died by suicide in Shoreditch in 1797, expressed "his apprehension that he should come to want" and "that he should be incapable of working." Hendley feared infirmities would leave him unable to perform his duties as a shoemaker.

Though most of the subjects of the surveyed coroners' inquiries were laborers of moderate means, researchers found examples of suicide among members of the aristocracy.

One gentleman, Thomas Norman, who died by suicide in London in 1771, was driven to depression by a series of debilitating illnesses. Upon his death, he left his apothecary 1,000 pounds -- worth just under $1,400 in 2021 -- for their efforts to relief his suffering.

Another well-to-do gentleman, John Braithwaite, who died by suicide in Cumbria in 1803, became frustrated by memory-loss and confusion.

"While memory loss, confusion and behavior changes are now well-known signs of dementia, there was far less understanding and support available in the 1700s," Sbaraini said.

"For independent, respected people to lose their grip on the behaviors expected by their community, including politeness and self-control, must have been extremely distressing," Sbaraini said.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Old Age#England#Depression#Uk#Georgian#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Atlas Obscura

For Centuries, England’s Go-To Apple Utensil Was a Sheep Bone

These tools may look rough, but in the right hands they could be surprisingly precise. A British country magazine from 1958 contains this account of a man describing how his mother used hers: With a scoop in one hand, and an apple in the other, she would carve away the fruit’s flesh until nothing was left but a hollow skin, which would “crumple in the hand like paper.”
SportsBBC

England v India: KL Rahul century puts tourists in charge of second Test - highlights

Watch highlights as a composed century by KL Rahul helps India reach a commanding 276-3 on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's. FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, first day  Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
SportsBBC

England v India: KL Rahul hits boundary to reach century

Watch as India's KL Rahul earns the first Lord's century of his career with a boundary off England's Mark Wood on day one of the second Test. FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, first day  Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
U.K.BBC

Lindsey hoard: Coins stashed during Civil War declared treasure

A hoard of coins stashed in the reign of Charles I during the English Civil War has been declared treasure. Suffolk Coroner's Court heard the hoard of 1,069 silver post-medieval coins was found during metal-detecting on land near Lindsey, Suffolk, in July 2020. It included coins of all rulers from...
Public Healthmining.com

The View from England: Pandemic yields buried treasure

Gold is still being discovered in England, but it’s not geologists doing the finding. As we emerge from the pandemic it seems that many of us spent the lockdown digging up treasure. England enjoyed its ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when almost all lockdown restrictions were lifted. Despite a recent...
WorldSFGate

'Frontier Mistress,' a Timely Western Set in 18th Century South Africa

More often than not, true stories are infinitely more interesting and continue to resonate now. In Johannesburg-based filmmaker Charlie Vundla’s “Frontier Mistress,” which he describes as a Western set in 18th century South Africa, the story of a Huguenot refugee and her struggle against an abusive husband and an oppressive, racist regime, continues to reverberate today.
ScienceLiterary Hub

The 18th-Century Quaker Farmboy Who Laid the Groundwork for Atomic Theory

At the start of Cosmos Episode Nine, just after uttering the immortal phrase that inspired my latest book, Carl Sagan gets up from his seat at the head of the grand table, and picking up a knife poses us a question: “suppose I cut a piece out of this apple pie, and now suppose we cut this piece in half, or more or less, and then cut this piece in half, and keep going… How many cuts until we get down to an individual atom?”
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Root’s half-century puts England ahead at lunch on day 4

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Joe Root’s half-century helped England take a 24-run lead over India on day four of the first test at Trent Bridge on Saturday. England was 119-2 at lunch after losing Rory Burns and Zak Crawley in the first half hour of play, while Root reached the break at 56 not out and Dom Sibley an unbeaten 27.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy