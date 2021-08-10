Cancel
Georgia State

Twitter temporarily suspends Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t be able to tweet for a week after her account was temporarily suspended.

A Twitter spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the congresswoman’s tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine was “misleading.”

“The Tweet you referenced was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said in a statement.

Greene’s tweet asserted that the “vaccines are failing” when the evidence shows that vaccines are highly effective against the COVID-19 virus.

This isn’t the first time Greene has been suspended by Twitter.

Greene’s account was temporarily suspended in July after Twitter said some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation that could cause harm during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greene appeared to have been disciplined under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, using a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

Twitter also temporarily suspended Greene’s account over election fraud claims in January.

Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed “a risk of violence.”

Atlanta, GA
