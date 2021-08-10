Cancel
Lexus driver accused of shooting a car during road rage on Texas 199, sheriff says

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old Springtown man has been arrested and accused of shooting at another vehicle on Texas 199 in Parker County during a road rage incident. A man reported that a silver Lexus was traveling slowly in the passing lane Thursday afternoon when he passed it, but the suspect sped up, pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired a weapon, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

