Lexus driver accused of shooting a car during road rage on Texas 199, sheriff says
A 20-year-old Springtown man has been arrested and accused of shooting at another vehicle on Texas 199 in Parker County during a road rage incident. A man reported that a silver Lexus was traveling slowly in the passing lane Thursday afternoon when he passed it, but the suspect sped up, pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and fired a weapon, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.www.star-telegram.com
