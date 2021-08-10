Cancel
Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
actionnewsjax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:36 p.m. Eastern, within striking distance of eclipsing the record high it set Friday. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500.

Walt Disney
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Treasury#Exxon Mobil#The Federal Reserve#Canadian Pacific
Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
Week Ahead: Ongoing Reflation Trade Stock Rally Awaits Retail Sales, Fed Minutes

Defensive sectors made a comeback on Friday, along with a plunge in yields. Investors searching for another catalyst to maintain record highs. Friday saw yet another in a string of market records as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit new closing highs, albeit on thin summer trading. It was the 48th record close for the SPX since the start of 2021. Recent rallies have been propelled by the Reflation Trade, but it's unclear whether there's enough momentum for the current market paradigm to continue pushing equities higher in the week ahead.
LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
AMD Stock Higher as Bank of America Sees 'Top Catchup Candidate'

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report shares rose Friday, after Bank of America designated the semiconductor maker a “top catchup candidate.”. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya has a buy rating and $135 price target on the Santa Clara, Calif., company. Advanced Micro is trading at a big discount...
Stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

Another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street gave way Friday to small gains and new highs for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Dow Jones industrial average. The two indexes wavered for much of the day before eking out their fourth straight gains. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second-straight weekly increase. The Dow and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%.
Disney, tech stocks lift Dow, S&P 500 to record highs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday and were set for a second week of gains, as Walt Disney and tech-related shares rose, with the market sentiment getting a boost from easing inflation worries and a recovery in corporate earnings. Mega-cap growth...
Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading...
Wall St slips after jobless claims, inflation data

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney. The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for...
Strong Disney earnings push S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened at record highs on Friday, boosted by Walt Disney and tech-related shares, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings put the indexes on track for a second straight weekly gain. Six of the 11 major S&P...
LIVE MARKETS-Emerging markets' time to shine - Alliance Bernstein

* Energy weakest major S&P 500 sector; healthcare leads. * Dollar up slightly; crude, gold, bitcoin all red. Aug 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EMERGING MARKETS' TIME TO SHINE:...
Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street as technology lags

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Stocks were slightly lower Thursday in quiet early trading as weakness in chipmakers and other tech companies offsets gains in other sectors including health care. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Stocks seesaw, end day higher on tech-sector gains

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with more gains Thursday, as strength in technology and health care companies outweighed a pullback elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.3% gain, good enough for its third straight all-time high. The benchmark index managed to...
Stocks wobble as investors weigh jobs, inflation reports

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Thursday in quiet trading as weakness in chipmakers offset gains by health care companies and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48 points, or 0.1%, to 35,436 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

