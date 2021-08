The pair release their first collaboration together. Elton John and Dua Lipa have unveiled their new collaboration “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” The track sees two of the world’s most celebrated artists come together on record for the first time. The seed of the collaboration was planted after Lipa invited John for an Instagram live discussing his experiences with Studio 54 ahead of her remix album Club Future Nostalgia. A shared respect and subsequent friendship blossomed which saw John appear as a guest on Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054 livestream. Lipa subsequently performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over $3 million for the Foundation. Driven by the restrictions of lockdown and a renewed passion for collaboration, John reached out to Lipa to work on new music together remotely.