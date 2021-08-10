Cancel
Georgia State

Second body pulled from Georgia lake during homicide investigation

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in a Troup County lake with gunshot wounds.

“At this point in the investigation it does appear that both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were put in West Point Lake in an attempt to hide or dispose of the bodies. Investigators are working to identify any suspects and the location where the crime took place,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office added that there is no threat to the community.

The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Marcus Caswell and 31-year-old Travis Lodato. Both victims are from Newnan.

The sheriff’s office said it first was called to West Point Lake in the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found Caswell’s body floating in the lake. The sheriff’s office recovered his body from the water and discovered a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head.

Around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, investigators pulled Lodato’s body from the lake. He was also found with at least one gunshot wound.

The bodies of both victims will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The case has been classified as a homicide investigation. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the victim is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
