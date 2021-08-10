Valheim's Hearth & Home Update Will Overhaul Food
Iron Gate, the team behind viking-themed survival game Valheim, have shed some additional details on how food will work in their upcoming Hearth & Home update. At the end of last month, the team first provided details on what we can expect in Hearth & Home. For example, coin stacks and coin piles will be added which will allow you to show off your wealth (even if you deny your wealth). Additionally, a treasure chest is being added to store your supplies and surplus of coin.www.mmorpg.com
