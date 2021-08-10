Valheim's Hearth & Home Update Will Overhaul Food

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E! Whenever our space needs a refresh we look to Joanna Gaines! The Fixer Upper star is truly the ultimate resource for making any house a home. While we wish she could come over and work her magic on our space, her Target collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, is the next best thing. And today, the fall collection dropped! From cozy throw blankets and ceramic kitchenware to furniture and entertaining essentials, Hearth & Hand's latest drop is...