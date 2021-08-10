Children breaking curfew in Philadelphia will be brought to resource center, not police station

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Juveniles caught breaking Philadelphia’s curfew may be taken to a proposed evening resource center instead of a police station as part of the city’s push to combat rising gun violence, according to Philly Metro.

The evening resource centers could be open as early as October. There will be three centers opened during the year-long pilot program. The centers will be open to children ages 10 to 17.

“Our young people in the city of Philadelphia are desperate for investment,” City Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson told reporters on Aug. 5 outside City Hall.

“Many of them get caught up in violence simply because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time, or because they have other challenges at home or in their community and don’t have the support they need to stay safe and off the street.”

Officers who pick up kids after curfew will take them to one of these centers and a nonprofit group will have a van dedicated to returning children to their guardian’s house.

The sites will also be open before curfew in the hopes that local children will come on their own to partake in activities.

Each center will have a budget of $650,000 which will come from the $155 million Mayor Jim Kenney set aside for violence prevention initiatives.