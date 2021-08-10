Brightline’s high-speed trains to roll again in November

A Brightline train passes the Boca Raton Community Garden in Boca Raton, where Brightline officials plan a station. Carline Jean / South Florida Sun/Sun-Sentinel

Brightline, idled since COVID-19 forced its high-speed trains to the sidings, expects to revive its daily rail service between West Palm Beach and downtown Miami in November.

Company CEO Patrick Goddard announced Tuesday that the trains will roll again “in the first half of November.” He did not give a specific date.

During an online briefing with reporters, the head of the Miami-based company said Brightline has used its extended hiatus to make its system safer and more accessible to riders. He said the company will launch a ride share and shuttle service to take passengers to and from downtown stations with cars using private drivers and even electric golf carts.

“Our guests aren’t just going from station to station,” he said. “They’re getting from where they are to where we want to go, and we want to be a part of that from door to door.”

Schedules and fares will be roughly the same as they were before the shutdown.

Despite the widespread disruptions the pandemic caused in South Florida’s business community, Goddard said he expects ridership will quickly rebound because of the migration of thousands of professionals to the region from other parts of the country.

“You are seeing an influx of people migrating to the Florida market to do business,” he said. “There are businesses moving here, and they are bringing tens of thousands of employees with them and we expect that demand for travel.”

“This is the long game for us,” he added. “As long as Florida continues to grow, we feel very resolute and optimistic for the future of the business.”

As with other businesses, customers will see changes driven by the persistent presence of the pandemic. Passengers will be required to wear masks, Goddard said. And each employee — the company is trying to hire 200 of them — will be required to be vaccinated against COVID.

“We have learned a lot about how to live and travel in the pandemic,” he said. “We now believe we are ready to open in a safe and healthy way.”

When the trains ceased operating in March 2020, management laid off an estimated 250 people as it shut down the landmark regional rail line that started serving the downtowns of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in August 2018.

As the service established itself, thousands of commuters fed up with grinding, time-consuming, intercounty traffic on Interstate 95 gladly garaged their cars to board trains that took no more than 30 to 40 minutes from one city to another.

After the suspension, the company continued to employ hundreds of construction workers who are building Brightline’s 170-mile, $2.7 billion extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando and the entertainment enclaves of Walt Disney World and Universal.

It’s a task the company now says is halfway complete. Goddard forecast it will be ready in late 2022 or early 2023.

New stations at Boca Raton and Aventura are also under construction and are expected to be completed in the last half of next year, Goddard said. A station at PortMiami is in the planning stages.

Safety a high priority

Goddard wasted little time addressing one of the darkest problems facing the rail line’s operations: “suicide by train.” Between its launch in late 2018 and the service’s halt in early 2020, more than 40 people were killed by Brightline trains along its 70 miles of track in South Florida and at rail crossings. Many of those who died were found to have taken their own lives.

Goddard said the company is working on a variety of measures to prevent fatal encounters, including extra fencing, signs and warnings to drivers about upcoming crossings.

“Trespassing is an industrywide issue,” Goddard said. “Never try to beat a train. Do not stop on the tracks. It it takes less than 60 seconds for a Brightline train to make it through a grade crossing.”

He said the company is participating in pilot programs including the use of an infrared system to notify train drivers of trespassers and a red light camera program that would send warning tickets to drivers, The company also will restore a public awareness campaign on rail safety,

Besides those measures, Brightline also used the service suspension to test a “positive train control” system mandated by federal regulators to prevent derailments and collisions.

Restoring the customer base

It’s unclear what kind of reception Brightline will receive from travelers, many of whom were high-salaried professionals such as attorneys, financial managers and company executives who rode the trains to visit clients and branch offices. In 2019, its only full calendar year of service, the railroad said it served a million passengers .

Although leisure travelers once homebound by the pandemic are flocking back to the airlines, business travelers are not, raising the specter that Brightline has a formidable task of rebuilding consumer confidence.

Car dealers that are posting record sales report drivers have struck up a new romance with the automobile, preferring their own personal spaces for transportation so long as COVID-19 remains a menace.

Goddard insisted that the company will ultimately get more than its share of customers who need to travel regionally.

But the pandemic remains so severe that many businesses that expected to recall remote workers to the office this fall are reportedly placing those plans on hold, possibly reducing the need for commuting,

Kat Evansen, the Southeast regional human resources director at Marcum, the national financial advisory firm. said many staffers were regular riders in the tri-county region before the pandemic.

What do they think now?

“At this time, there isn’t a single sentiment around reengaging with train travel,” Evansen said in an email.

“There was a convenience to traveling between counties and having the ability to stay connected to make the most of the time,” she said. “Currently, there are varying degrees of comfort with travel related activities. We’re focused on creating a workplace environment where everyone can find their comfort zone while also taking steps to ensure the safety of our professionals and the clients we interact with.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who is scheduled this week to attend a mayors’ conference in the Orlando area, said he’s eager to see a Central Florida Brightline station open, particularly after a recent spate of flight cancellations at crowded local airports.

“I feel the trains would be far more reliable,” he said.

But Trantalis, who is an attorney, said it will take time to bring back the lawyers who hopped aboard Brightline trains for speedy rides to court hearings in neighboring counties.

“A lot of hearings are taking place by Zoom,” he said. “So the need for attorneys to travel from one county to the next will not be as necessary at this point.”

Brightline will be promoting the revived service without the help of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Brightline last year canceled its marketing relationship with Virgin Trains USA, and Virgin sued in the United Kingdom for $250 million in damages.

No reason for the breakup was made public. Goddard declined to discuss the split Tuesday, citing the litigation.

Still a recruitment tool

Online job boards have been loaded with Brightline notices seeking dozens of workers to fill various white collar management, technician and customer service positions at company offices, aboard the trains, at passenger stations and at the railroad’s maintenance center in Palm Beach County.

The area’s corporate recruiters are glad the trains are returning.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the economic development arm of Broward County, has said since Brightline’s inception that the railroad frequently entered the conversation when companies came to town to consider relocating a headquarters or setting up a new office.

“The Alliance team eagerly anticipates resumption of service by Brightline, which helps connect our community with a large regional workforce, creating greater opportunity for companies considering a relocation or expansion at the center of the region in Greater Fort Lauderdale,” said David Coddington, senior vice president of business development.

“Companies interested in relocating and adding jobs in the area appreciate the ease of connection that Brightline provides,” he added. “Brightline is a strategic advantage for Greater Fort Lauderdale and the entire region.”

He said the rail system “played a large role” in helping South Florida to make a short list of regions that sought to be home to Amazon’s second headquarters.