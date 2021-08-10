Jelly Belly says its newest BeanBoozled flavors are the ‘weirdest and wildest’ (and they sound gross)
Jelly Belly Candy Company’s newest “BeanBoozled” flavors may make you gag just thinking about them. The sixth edition of the BeanBoozled Collection “introduces two new flavor pairings to its outrageous flavor mix: Liver & Onions and its lookalike Cappuccino, and Old Bandage with its identical partner Pomegranate, adding a new twist on the candy line that has gamefied extreme eating challenges.”www.pennlive.com
