Birmingham has all the makings of a world-class destination, as cities go. This gritty second city once manufactured everything from whistles to cars, birthed Black Sabbath and ELO, pioneered the world-famous balti and even gave us bars of Dairy Milk. And, thanks to the stratospheric rise of Stephen Knight’s Peaky Blinders TV series, Birmingham is now recognised around the globe.After more years of ridicule and rejection than one would like to recall (1992 Olympics; 2013 City of Culture; 2018 Channel 4 relocation, to name a few) Birmingham can soon, finally, showcase its big-hitting tourism potential on the global stage. In...