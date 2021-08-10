Changing the Status Quo for Women of Color in Medicine
Like many of you, my identity was tested during medical training. As a Latina in medicine, I am often the only Latinx/Hispanic physician or scientist in the room. As my career continued to grow, I learned that academic medicine was based on stereotypes that were mentioned and reinforced often; I did not look "like doctors supposed to look." Phrases like "you are so Latina" made me feel isolated and like I did not belong in medicine, leading to depression and a growing imposter syndrome that invaded all of my academic activities.www.medscape.com
