Judith Light Cast as Courteney Cox's Lithium-Infused Mother in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has joined the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale , playing mom to Courteney Cox’s character.

Described as a “chilling half-hour comedy” from Jeff Astrof ( Trial & Error ) and Sharon Horgan ( Catastrophe ), Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to notice, though, except for Pat (played by Cox), who is convinced she’s either depressed… or possessed. Light will guest-star as Joan, Pat’s Lithium-infused mother who has long battled both mental illness and her daughter (whom she blames for said struggles). Joan is also described as “vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat.

“Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real,” the synopsis adds.

Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear ( House of Cards ), Mira Sorvino ( Condor ), Merrin Dungey ( Alias ), Gus Birney ( Dickinson ) and Dylan Gage ( PEN15 ).

