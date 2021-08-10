Milwaukee's Summerfest tightens entry protocols, vaccination or negative COVID test required

Editors note: The video above originally aired Aug. 4, 2021.

The show will go on at Milwaukee's big summer music party, but only for those who have been vaccinated or taken a test to prove they don't have COVID.

Organizers at Summerfest released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.

Summerfest is scheduled for Sept. 2-4, Sept. 9-11, and Sept. 16-18. Other weekend preview concerts and the Aug. 13 Little Big Town/BoDeans show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater are also subject to the new entrance protocol.

RELATED: Milwaukee's Summerfest back with a vengeance, more than 100 headliners announced

Since the festival is mostly held outdoors, Summerfest organizers say masks are recommended for indoor spaces for most attendees. However, children under the age of 12 must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors as most have not been vaccinated.

Other enhanced safety measures will be undertaken, like increased hand sanitizer stations, stepped-up overnight deep cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and cashless transactions.

Summerfest says those unwilling to adhere to the enhanced entry protocols may be eligible for ticket refunds, according to pending Ticketmaster policies.

For more information on the enhanced COVID-19 entry protocols and Summerfest, check out the festival website.