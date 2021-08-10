Helping the American farmer

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An urban farm in Aurora is working to cultivate both community and fresh produce. It’s led entirely by refugees.(credit: CBS) Denver Urban Gardens received a $25,000 donation to increase its capacity at the DeLaney Community Farm. It had already grown more than 65,000 thousands pounds of vegetables since 2019 to support under-served communities in Aurora. Now it has full-time immigrant and refugee farmers. (credit: CBS) “Our five farmers are refugees,” said Chris Corrigan, the director of DeLaney Community Farm. “They’re some of the most talented, skilled farmers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” “For our farmers, for them to be coming from these communities, for them to be coming from these communities, for them to be growing the food for their to be receiving it, I think is everything.”(credit: CBS) DeLaney Farm sends more than 30 different vegetables to fresh food pantries that serve predominately immigrant communities.