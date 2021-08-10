Cancel
Agriculture

Helping the American farmer

Cover picture for the articleOn August 10, 2020, farmers across the Midwest woke up to find their corn flat, bins blown away, electricity off and trees down. In a year that threw a combination of serious obstacles at them - a global pandemic, low commodity prices, a drought and finally the derecho - “they were really beaten down,” said Dale Feilmeier, claims manager at NAU Country Insurance Company - a part of QBE.

Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Refugee Farmers Help Feed Aurora Families With Urban Farm

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An urban farm in Aurora is working to cultivate both community and fresh produce. It’s led entirely by refugees.(credit: CBS) Denver Urban Gardens received a $25,000 donation to increase its capacity at the DeLaney Community Farm. It had already grown more than 65,000 thousands pounds of vegetables since 2019 to support under-served communities in Aurora. Now it has full-time immigrant and refugee farmers. (credit: CBS) “Our five farmers are refugees,” said Chris Corrigan, the director of DeLaney Community Farm. “They’re some of the most talented, skilled farmers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” “For our farmers, for them to be coming from these communities, for them to be coming from these communities, for them to be growing the food for their to be receiving it, I think is everything.”(credit: CBS) DeLaney Farm sends more than 30 different vegetables to fresh food pantries that serve predominately immigrant communities.  
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Helping farmers to reduce GHGs and improve resiliency to climate change

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, launched a call for proposals for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund, a new fund under Agricultural Climate Solutions. Starting this year and until 2024, the $200-million Fund will provide direct support to farmers to adopt beneficial management practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in three target areas: cover cropping, nitrogen management, and rotational grazing practices. These three on-farm actions not only reduce GHG emissions but also offer farmers a cost-effective solution to improve soil health and achieve other environmental benefits.
Agricultureaithority.com

Fertilizer Created From Lightning: Nitricity Raises $5 Million Seed Round to Help Farmers Produce Their Own Nitrogen Fertilizer

Electrified Fertilizer Customized for Fields and Farmers Rather Than Factories and Freight; Eliminates Expensive, Hazardous Supply Chain and Reduces GHG Emissions. Nitricity, an agtech startup with unique technology to produce renewable nitrogen fertilizer at point-of-use, announced the close of a $5 million Series Seed investment round led by Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable future. The funding will enable the company to accelerate innovations and recruit top engineering talent in the climate tech and agriculture fields. The round included participation from new investor Fine Structure Ventures as well as existing investors including Lowercarbon Capital and MCJ Collective.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

New app from Practical Farmers of Iowa helps with cover crops

The nonprofit group Practical Farmers of Iowa is launching a new smartphone application designed to make it easy for farmers to make decisions about cover crops in time for fall planting. Sarah Carlson, PFI’s strategic initiatives director, says the free app, called Find Cover Crops, aims to be a helpful...
Napa, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: Old-Fashioned Dowser Uses Sixth Sense To Help Napa Farmer Find Water

NAPA (KPIX) — With the drought rapidly drying up reservoirs, farmers are desperately searching for new sources of water and some of them are turning to a mysterious method, thousands of years old. This close to harvest, the Napa Valley grapes glow like jewels on the vine. But on this day, in a vineyard outside St. Helena, we are hunting for a different kind of treasure…we’re looking for water. But Mark Neal, the Land Manager for the Lawrence Family Vineyards, has brought along his secret weapon: Rob Thompson, who has an ironic description of his business during a...
Champaign, ILWCIA

Local beekeepers help keep farmers markets buzzing

It’s tempting for us to think of bees as nothing more than honey-makers. (Or, mean, stingy insects.) But pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat. We are inextricably linked to pollinators. Without bees, pollination and reproduction would be nearly impossible...
AgricultureModern Mrs. Darcy

We Are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy

From the author of Queen Sugar—now a critically acclaimed series on OWN directed by Ava Duvernay—comes a beautiful exploration and celebration of black farming in America. In this impressive anthology, Natalie Baszile brings together essays, poems, photographs, quotes, conversations, and first-person stories to examine black people’s connection to the American land from Emancipation to today. In the 1920s, there were over one million black farmers; today there are just 45,000. Baszile explores this crisis, through the farmers’ personal experiences. In their own words, middle aged and elderly black farmers explain why they continue to farm despite systemic discrimination and land loss. The “Returning Generation”—young farmers, who are building upon the legacy of their ancestors, talk about the challenges they face as they seek to redress issues of food justice, food sovereignty, and reparations.
Oregon Stateportlandsocietypage.com

Oregon Nonprofit Helps Foodies Find Local Farmers’ Markets

Lake Oswego, OR. Saturdays through Oct. 2nd you’ll find thousands of locals meeting their favorite farmers in Millennium Plaza Park. The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market is one of 123 farmers’ markets operating throughout the state, and each has its own local flavor. The Oregon Farmers Market Association works to give the community access to a wide variety of fresh, local, in-season farm products direct from the producer and to provide a centralized location for local producers to market directly to the buying public. It also provides an interactive map so you can find one near you: Click here for a map of farmers’ markets.
Agriculturestjohnsource.com

STX Growers Seek to Help Farmers Who Suffered Loss in Raging Fire

Local farmers Violet Drew and Samuel Tyson have suffered a great loss from a fire that raged through their farm the night of July 29, to be discovered the following morning as Tyson returned to their farm. Drew said their neighbor had been burning dried bush on that fateful night...
Cass County, MNboreal.org

Video: Walz tells farmers federal drought help is on the way

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen met with farmers from across the state during a virtual meeting to discuss what many farmers consider the worst drought in Minnesota since 1988. "In central Cass County here, we're just bone dry," one farmer told the governor....
AgricultureNewswise

Helping India’s Smallholder Farmers

Newswise — To help smallholder farmers in India — farmers who own farms less than five acres in size — simply planting more crops is not enough, on its own, to provide year-round nutrition and the necessary food security. Instead of simply employing the practice of multiple cropping — producing...
Mount Pulaski, ILWAND TV

New co-operative aims to help farmers in Mount Pulaski

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Farm Fed Co-operative is a new program looking to connect fresh local produce to buyers. Since receiving a Local Food Local Places Grant from the EPA, Mount Pulaski has been making local produce a priority in the community. Tom Martin, interim co-chairman...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Assistance Helps Farmers and Ranchers Conserve Natural Resources

Florida farmers, ranchers and forest owners can apply until September 1,2021 for financial and technical assistance from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for fiscal year 2022 funding. Through EQIP, agricultural landowners can receive financial and technical assistance to improve soil, water, air, plants, animals...
AgricultureNew Jersey Herald

'The American farming system is broken' and farmers of color say USDA fixes fall flat

ELMER — Joe L. Bartee loves farming. But as a Black farmer, the owner of K&J Organic Farms says selling his product is a different story. "I enjoyed the farming part, making the plants grow. I did not enjoy the results after you make a product and you have to take it to somebody else and say 'OK, what are you going to give me for this,'" said Bartee. "Well me, being a Black farmer and everything most of the time it was, 'I really don't need it.'"

