We already know that Rihanna is one of our era's most enduring pop divas, but she's also the world's richest female musician! According to Forbes's most recent ranking, Rihanna's net worth sits at $1.7 billion. Yep, she's officially a billionaire! In addition to being the wealthiest female musician in the world, she is also the second richest female entertainer, behind Oprah Winfrey. Unlike many of the other musicians, though, Rihanna isn't raking in the dough from touring right now. In fact, she hasn't had a music tour since 2016. So, where is all that money coming from?