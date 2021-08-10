Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

'Our hearts ache': 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer at traffic stop

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfGoO_0bNI5iex00

CHICAGO – Two brothers have been charged in a shooting Saturday that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of  Officer Ella French, 29, along with attempted murder and other charges, according to a statement Monday from the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both men were scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop before the men began shooting at the officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Sunday. The officers returned fire, striking one person in the vehicle, who was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Brown said.

The shooting left French's partner critically wounded, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department tweeted Sunday asking for prayers as he remained in the hospital "fighting for his life."

"It's just another example of how the Chicago police department and these officers (risk) their lives ... to protect this city day in, day out," First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had spent time with the family of the slain officer. She described Frenchthe officer as "very young on the job but incredibly enthusiastic."

"Our hearts ache for the loss of life," Lightfoot said Sunday. "This is a very tragic and sad day for our city."

French was the first female officer shot to death in the line of duty since Irma Ruiz, who was killed inside an elementary school in 1988.

The last Chicago officer shot to death in the line of duty was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was killed after responding to a shooting at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2018.

Two officers, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, died when they were struck by a train while pursuing a suspect on Dec. 17, 2018.

Contributing: John Bacon

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Our hearts ache': 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer at traffic stop

Comments / 44

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Eric Carter
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Murder#Attorney Office#French#Christinetfern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'My boys are not monsters': Mother of two brothers charged with shooting dead Chicago cop Ella French is arrested as she livestreams her attempt to barge and kick her way into hospital room where one is being treated for gunshot wound

The mother of two brothers who have been charged with shooting a police officer dead has been arrested herself at a hospital after trying to force her way into the room where one of her sons is being treated for a gunshot wound. Evalena Flores, 41, allegedly kicked a hospital...
Chicago, ILuticaphoenix.net

Chicago police pointed guns at two young girls after breaking

An officer shoved the girls’ father, Steven Winters, to the floor and held him there with a knee against his back and a gun tohis head, the lawsuit says. Another officer armed with a shotgun swooped into the sisters’ shared bedroom and shined a flashlight into their eyes, the suit alleges. A third policeman stormed the bedroom where their 73-year-old grandfather, Jessie Evans, was sleeping and pointed a gun at the elderly man.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

Man found fatally shot in laundromat: police

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A man was found shot to death in a laundromat Monday in West Garfield Park. The man, 35 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago, ILNew York Post

Chicago cop killed on duty identified as 29-year-old Ella French

The cop killed during a weekend traffic stop in Chicago was a 29-year-old woman with three years on the force, according to police and social media. Ella French was identified by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police in a post on Facebook on Sunday morning — hours after city officials said she and another officer were hit by gunfire on the city’s South Side.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Slain Chicago cop Ella French’s mom: ‘It breaks my heart, but she died doing what she was called to do’

Ella French was 8 months old, wearing a “serious and solemn face,” when Elizabeth French, who would take her in first as a foster child and later adopt her, met her. “I knelt down because she was so small,” the mother said in an interview at her home Friday, six days after her daughter, a Chicago police officer, was shot to death during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Comments / 44

Community Policy