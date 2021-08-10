'Our hearts ache': 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer at traffic stop

CHICAGO – Two brothers have been charged in a shooting Saturday that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Officer Ella French, 29, along with attempted murder and other charges, according to a statement Monday from the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both men were scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop before the men began shooting at the officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Sunday. The officers returned fire, striking one person in the vehicle, who was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Brown said.

The shooting left French's partner critically wounded, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department tweeted Sunday asking for prayers as he remained in the hospital "fighting for his life."

"It's just another example of how the Chicago police department and these officers (risk) their lives ... to protect this city day in, day out," First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had spent time with the family of the slain officer. She described Frenchthe officer as "very young on the job but incredibly enthusiastic."

"Our hearts ache for the loss of life," Lightfoot said Sunday. "This is a very tragic and sad day for our city."

French was the first female officer shot to death in the line of duty since Irma Ruiz, who was killed inside an elementary school in 1988.

The last Chicago officer shot to death in the line of duty was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was killed after responding to a shooting at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2018.

Two officers, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, died when they were struck by a train while pursuing a suspect on Dec. 17, 2018.

Contributing: John Bacon

