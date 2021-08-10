Cardi B Gives Her Take on the Little Black Dress in the Chunkiest Neon-Trim Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B gave the little black dress a bold maternity style twist this week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the “Wild Side” rapper broke out a classic form-fitting silhouette in a soft black fabric; the minidress featured thin straps and a ribbed bodice in a design that highlighted the musician’s growing baby bump — Cardi B is currently expecting her second child with husband and fellow rapper Offset.

The little black dress has been a staple item in closets for decades, serving as the easiest go-to piece for stars across the board. From brands like Mugler, Area, Herve Leger and more, the classic silhouette is experiencing a modernized revitalization paralleled with a reemergence of 1990s-chic trends. In addition to Cardi B, you can find a signature LBD on the likes of everyone from Saweetie to Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

As for footwear, Cardi B herself tackled another trending silhouette for 2021: lug-sole boots.

Combat boots and lugged shoes are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

The “Bodak Yellow” musician’s own pick taps Bottega Veneta in its signature BV Tire design, a Chelsea-style boot with a contrasting layered neon green outsole. The style retails for $1,200 at Saks .

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

While Cardi B’s boots come with a hefty price tag, you can still stay on trend in these pairs inspired by her look.

