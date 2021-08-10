Cancel
Jason Momoa mourns young 'Aquaman' fan who died after cancer battle: 'You will live in my heart'

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Jason Momoa is dedicating "Aquaman 2" to an 8-year-old superfan who died after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

The young boy, Danny Sheehan, went viral last year in a video that showed him ecstatically opening an "Aquaman" toy – so much so that he caught the attention of the superhero himself.

In December, Momoa surprised Sheehan with a FaceTime call and promised to ride dolphins with him someday. "Hi beautiful boy," Momoa said to Sheehan, who replied, "Hi Aquaman. I’m so excited."

Sheehan passed away Sunday in his family's arms, according to a Facebook post shared by 4TheLoveofDanny, an account the Sheehan family used to share updates on their son's condition.

"Just after midnight, while in our arms, Danny took his last sweet small warm breaths and took flight," it read.

"Surreal and utter heartbreak can’t even begin to describe this feeling inside," the post continued. "But, I have to believe that what I whispered to him was true. Because moms don’t lie. When you wake up in Heaven, baby, you will be safe and happy and cozy. You won’t be afraid. You will be with your brother. Watching over me and daddy and everyone. We will be so sad. But you can send us rainbows and butterflies and ladybugs to say hi. We will snuggle again soon."

Momoa shared the "heartbreaking news" on Instagram Monday.

"All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana," Momoa wrote. "Love u baby boy rest in piece You will live in my heart." The actor then dedicated "Aquaman 2' to the "lil angel."

Original story:Jason Momoa surprises young ‘Aquaman’ fan battling cancer with 'beautiful' FaceTime call

Sheehan was diagnosed in 2017 with Pineoblastoma, according to Sheehan's GoFundMe account, which raised more than $137,000 last year.

The diagnosis did not dampen his spirits. During a holiday photo session last year, his parents captured Sheehan's pure joy while unwrapping an Aquaman action figure.

"Oh my gosh, my favorite one! Aquaman! I love Aquaman," Sheehan joyfully yells in the viral Facebook video from Nov. 15, which has garnered more than 5.2 million views.

Sheehan showed Momoa his beloved toy replica during their heart-to-heart call.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa wrote on Instagram last year.

He continued: "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him."

Momoa concluded his heartfelt caption by asking Warner Bros. to "get Danny a Aquaman Trident."

Sheehan's mother, Natalie, said Momoa's call made her son "the happiest little boy ever."

"Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude. Thank you to #prideofgypsies #jasonmomoa for your beyond kind heart. Thank you for making this call," the Boston resident wrote on Facebook Nov. 18. "He can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!!"

She continued: "And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love."

Momoa said last year the "greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy." The actor is set to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the "Aquaman" sequel in 2022.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

