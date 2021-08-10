Cancel
When Does Summer End for Adults?

Gawker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s here: The part of summer during which you regret not having made the most of summer. Promotions for end-of-summer deals make you think, Did I ever go to the beach? Emails trying to get you to take last-minute getaways before the season ends make you wonder, Did I have a single watermelon margarita outside on a hot day? A chilly morning sits upon your chest like a stone and asks, “Wait, did you go to a baseball game?” No. Most of those happy thoughts that got you through the dreary days of winter never came to fruition. And before you know it, you’ll be back there again — dark nights, cold walks, chapped lips. Begging for a summer you’ll doubtlessly waste.

