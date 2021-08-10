Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Star Power Index: Victor Robles befriends a mantis; Orioles avoid 'poisonous' cat

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Víctor Robles
Person
Commodus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Cat#Mantis#Roman#Epicetus#Vive La Commode#Our Baseball#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Dodgers Ball Girl’s Awesome Tackle Is Going Viral

Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger both homered to lead the Dodgers to an 8-2 victory over the Angels on Sunday. But neither Pujols nor Bellinger made the play of the day. Unofficial player of the game belongs to the Dodgers ball girl who tackled a fan running on the field. Stadium security were unable to catch the fan until the ball girl stepped in with a picture-perfect tackle. The wild fan flipped into the stands off the right field foul line.
MLBABC6.com

Cabrera’s 498th Home Run Helps Tigers Hand Red Sox Fifth Straight Loss

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight games, including an 0-4 start to a 10-game road trip. Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances. Garrett Richards took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.
MLBRepublic

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the...
MLBarcamax.com

Cat runs onto the field during Yankees-Orioles game in New York

(UPI) A cat provided some eighth-inning entertainment during the Yankees-Orioles game in New York when it ran out onto the field and evaded capture by the grounds crew. The crowd at the Monday night game at Yankee Stadium erupted into cheers during the eighth inning when the cat darted out onto the warning track with crew members in hot pursuit.
MLBfoxbangor.com

MLB’s Victor Robles Plays Entire Inning With Live Praying Mantis On His Head

How’s Victor Robles filling the void of no more Max Scherzer and no more Trea Turner in the Washington Nationals’ dugout??. Apparently with insects … ’cause the Nats outfielder played with a praying mantis on his head for a full inning during his game Monday!!!. The hilarious scene all went...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a career-high five. He struck out...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Victor Robles Played Part of a Game With a Praying Mantis on His Hat

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals on Monday night, 7-5. Nationals leadoff hitter and centerfielder Victor Robles went 0-for-3 at the plate, but provided the most important highlights of the game as a praying mantis landed on his hat and did not move from the spot for a decent amount of time. Certainly longer than most people would knowingly spend with an insect on their person.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Gets another leadoff chance

Robles will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cubs. With Washington keeping Alcides Escobar on the bench for the second day in a row, Robles will get another turn as the Nationals' leadoff man. He reached base on a single and walk across five plate appearances in Saturday's 6-3 loss.
MLBNBC Washington

Cat Causes Nearly 4-Minute Delay in Orioles' Game at Yankee Stadium

Cat causes nearly 4-minute delay in Yankees-Orioles game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Yankees’ grounds crew was put to the test in its ability to catch a wild cat on the field during Monday night’s game against the Orioles and it took nearly four minutes before the stray was finally led through a gate, much to the dismay of Yankees fans.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Wander Suero getting optioned; Victor Robles and the praying mantis...

Wander Suero gave up three runs on three hits in the ninth inning of Monday night’s game, in the second of back-to-back blown saves for the Washington Nationals’ 29-year-old righty, who gave up at least one run for the 11th time in his last 13 appearances, over which he put up an 11.37 ERA and a .333/.409/.702 line against, giving up 19 hits, five walks, six HRs, and a total of 21 runs, 17 earned.
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays to open 2022 MLB season on the road against Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin their 2022 MLB season on the road with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning on March 31, 2022. The team's home opener will be on April 4 versus the Tampa Bay Rays when they begin a six-game homestand. Other marquee home dates...
MLBPosted by
PennLive.com

Cat in the outfield delays Yankees-Orioles baseball game

NEW YORK (AP) — In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York 7-1 Monday night. The Orioles held a six-run lead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy