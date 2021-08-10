Could Expanding Medicare Eligibility Reduce Racial Disparities?

Lancet Child Adolesc Health. 2021 Aug 6:S2352-4642(21)00161-9. doi: 10.1016/S2352-4642(21)00161-9. Online ahead of print. In an era of tremendous medical advancements, it is important to characterise and address inequities in the provision of health care and in outcomes. There is a large body of evidence describing such disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in critically ill adults; however, this important issue has received less attention in children and adolescents (aged ≤21 years). This Review presents a summary of the available evidence on disparities in outcomes in paediatric critical illness in the USA as a result of racism and socioeconomic privilege. The majority of evidence of racial and socioeconomic disparities in paediatric critical care originates from the USA and is retrospective, with only one prospective intervention-based study. Although there is mixed evidence of disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in general paediatric intensive care unit admissions and outcomes in the USA, there are striking trends within some disease processes. Notably, there is evidence of disparities in management and outcomes for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, asthma, severe trauma, sepsis, and oncology, and in families’ perceptions of care. Furthermore, there is clear evidence that critical care research is limited by under-enrolment of participants from minority race or ethnicity groups. We advocate for rigorous research standards and increases in the recruitment and enrolment of a diverse range of participants in paediatric critical care research to better understand the disparities observed, including the effects of racism and poverty. A clearer understanding of when, where, and how such disparities affect patients will better enable the development of effective strategies to inform practice, interventions, and policy.