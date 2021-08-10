Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Could Expanding Medicare Eligibility Reduce Racial Disparities?

By Editorial Process
Posted by 
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A study found that expanding Medicare eligibility could reduce racial and ethnic disparities in health care. In a $3.5 trillion spending plan, Democrats proposed to lower Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60. Doctors note that racial and ethnic disparities can affect patients early in life, and expanding Medicare eligibility...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 1

Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Health Disparities#Cdc#Health Plan#Key Takeaways A#Democrats#Md#Oak Street Health#Hispanic#White Americans#African Americans#Cdc#Black Americans#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The bleak reality of racial disparity in surgical care

As a practicing surgeon for 30 years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology and skull base surgery, I have been privy to some of the most disturbing realities of surgical care. Often, these realities are bleaker than most people expect. One thing physicians, and the general population, need to be more aware of is the very real racial disparity in surgical care.
HealthWashington Examiner

This Medicare change should concern seniors

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced plans to cut Medicare's payment rates to physicians by nearly 4%. The announcement comes just days before the program turns 56 on July 30. The pay cut, which has received intense pushback from several physician groups, is slated to...
Richland County, SCThe State

Racial disparities in health care continue to affect SC residents

As a pastor and state senator, I have heard from and spoken with thousands upon thousands of members from my congregation and community throughout the years—including mothers and soon-to-be mothers who have confided in me the difficult experiences they have faced in our health care system during an already stressful period in their lives. These women’s stories only confirm the deep racial disparities that remain in our health care system, including access to the highest quality prenatal and maternal care.
Mental HealthNewswise

The Impact of Value-Based Mental Health Care on Racial and Ethnic Disparities

Newswise — Despite high demand, access to quality and affordable mental health care remains a challenge for many Americans. Less than half of those with mental health illness receive care and only about 10 percent of those with substance use disorders receive treatment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. For people of color, the numbers are even lower.
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Medicaid expansion of dental care can increase access

When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, therefore increasing access. This finding comes from research recently published in the Journal of Public Economics by Jason Huh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Huh found that Medicaid-induced financial incentives influence where providers choose to practice, potentially expanding access into previously underserved areas.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Racial disparities in observers' attention to and estimations of others' pain

Pain. 2021 Jul 29. doi: 10.1097/j.pain.0000000000002419. Online ahead of print. Research has demonstrated racial disparities in pain care such that Black patients often receive poorer pain care than White patients. Little is known about mechanisms accounting for the emergence of such disparities. The present study had two aims. First, we examined whether White observers’ attentional processing of pain (using a Visual Search Task (VST) indexing attentional engagement to and attentional disengagement from pain) and estimation of pain experience differed between White vs. Black faces. Second, we examined whether these differences were moderated by a) racially-biased beliefs about pain experience and b) the level of pain expressed by Black vs. White faces. Participants consisted of 102 observers (87 female) who performed a VST assessing pain-related attention to White vs. Black avatar pain faces. Participants also reported on racially-biased beliefs about White vs. Black individuals’ pain experience and rated the pain intensities expressed by White and Black avatar faces. Results indicated facilitated attentional engagement towards Black (vs. White) pain faces. Furthermore, observers who more strongly endorsed the belief that White individuals experience pain more easily than Black individuals had less difficulty disengaging from Black (vs. White) pain faces. Regarding pain estimations, observers gave higher pain ratings to Black (vs. White) faces expressing high pain and White (vs. Black) faces expressing no pain. The current findings attest to the importance of future research into the role of observer attentional processing of sufferers’ pain in understanding racial disparities in pain care. Theoretical and clinical implications are discussed and future research directions are outlined.
Westchester County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Westchester DA partners with agencies to reduce racial disparities

WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester, Inc. will join the Vera Institute of Justice’s Motion for Justice initiative in an effort to examine and reduce racial disparities in the Westchester County criminal justice system, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced. As...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in paediatric critical care in the USA

Lancet Child Adolesc Health. 2021 Aug 6:S2352-4642(21)00161-9. doi: 10.1016/S2352-4642(21)00161-9. Online ahead of print. In an era of tremendous medical advancements, it is important to characterise and address inequities in the provision of health care and in outcomes. There is a large body of evidence describing such disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in critically ill adults; however, this important issue has received less attention in children and adolescents (aged ≤21 years). This Review presents a summary of the available evidence on disparities in outcomes in paediatric critical illness in the USA as a result of racism and socioeconomic privilege. The majority of evidence of racial and socioeconomic disparities in paediatric critical care originates from the USA and is retrospective, with only one prospective intervention-based study. Although there is mixed evidence of disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in general paediatric intensive care unit admissions and outcomes in the USA, there are striking trends within some disease processes. Notably, there is evidence of disparities in management and outcomes for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, asthma, severe trauma, sepsis, and oncology, and in families’ perceptions of care. Furthermore, there is clear evidence that critical care research is limited by under-enrolment of participants from minority race or ethnicity groups. We advocate for rigorous research standards and increases in the recruitment and enrolment of a diverse range of participants in paediatric critical care research to better understand the disparities observed, including the effects of racism and poverty. A clearer understanding of when, where, and how such disparities affect patients will better enable the development of effective strategies to inform practice, interventions, and policy.
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
AdvocacyPosted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy