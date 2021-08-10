Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Wick: Chapter 4 casts Clancy Brown

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran actor and badass baritone Clancy Brown is the latest name to join the frankly massive cast of John Wick: Chapter 4. Deadline broke the news, but unfortunately, the outlet had no concrete information about who the Shawshank Redemption star will be playing (let’s be honest, though, the chances are he’ll be a deadly assassin).

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marko Zaror
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Rina Sawayama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawshank Redemption#Johnwick4#Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Has A Surprising Pick For His Best Movie Role

Keanu Reeves has spent the last decade gradually becoming a national treasure. The star of The Matrix, John Wick, and Bill & Ted is a hugely charismatic presence onscreen and only seems to get cooler as he gets older. But of all the characters he’s played over the years, there’s one that he considers his “best role”: John Constantine.
MoviesPeople

Keanu Reeves Enjoys His Time in Berlin as He Shoots John Wick 4

The actor, 56, was seen smiling wide outside of his hotel as he continues to film in the German capital. Reeves has been in Berlin shooting the next two installments of the John Wick series lately, months after he was seen there last fall while filming Matrix 4. The actor...
TV ShowsComicBook

Entire John Wick Trilogy Now Streaming for Free

Unlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
MovieWeb

John Wick 4 Night Shoots Have Donnie Yen Looking Exhausted

The last we saw of Donnie Yen he was all smiles as he prepared to begin filming on upcoming action sequel John Wick 4, but it seems that the violent, merciless world of Keanu Reeves' unstoppable assassin has now gotten to the martial arts star, as he took to social media to share his exhaustion. Production on the project, which will once again be led by Reeves as the title character, began just over a month ago, and apparently the night shoots have been intense enough to tire out even the legendary Donnie Yen.
TVOvermind

Is The Upcoming John Wick 4 Cast Too Good?

It’s not a desire to sound like a wet blanket, but it’s kind of wise to wonder if adding in TOO many big names to the next John Wick movie is going to have a negative effect on the story. With Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and a few other big names coming to the movie, along with the return of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, it’s fair to say that the movie already has a full dance card, and yet adding in Clancy Brown still feels like a smart move since if there are to be convincing villains and protagonists then he’s a fine addition. The only hope though is that the screentime given to each individual will be enough to establish their character and why they’re against or for John’s survival. Clancy has played several villainous characters during his time in show business and has proven that he’s very good at it, as he can pull off the look and mannerisms of a bad guy quite well. But back to the idea of all these big names being a little too much for the movie.
Moviesfreerangeamerican.us

REPORT: ‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed, Being Filmed Back-to-Back With No. 4

If we can blame 2020 for delaying “John Wick 4,” then we can celebrate 2020 for likely having it filmed back-to-back with a fifth installment. That’s right, according to reports, Lionsgate just greenlit “John Wick 5.”. ‘John Wick 5’ Details. Back in 2014, a film entitled “John Wick” hit the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Wick: Chapter 4 Should Be Super Cool, But Donnie Yen’s Face Proves Night Shoots Take A Toll

Donnie Yen has been a superstar on the Hong Kong film circuit for a long time, particularly through the Ip Man film series, but the last half decade has seen him building a Hollywood profile through movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Mulan. Now he’s is hard at work on John Wick: Chapter 4, and while it stands to reason that the next entry in the franchise should be just as cool, if not more so, than its predecessors, it’s clear the night shoots have been hard on Yen.
Movies/Film

‘John Wick 4’: Release Date, Cast and More

Next summer, John Wick is back…again. And he’s angry. The latest entry in the action-packed shoot-em-up franchise was originally supposed to arrive this year, but we all know that didn’t happen. Now we’ll have to wait until 2022. But while we wait, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 4 below.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

This John Wick Food Scene Could Kill You If You Tried It

If John Wick fans have learned anything over the course of the character's three movies, it is this: Don't mess with Wick's dogs. However, if you are a sushi fan watching this trilogy, that might not be the life lesson you walk away with. John Wick's third installment, "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," definitely has sushi lovers talking, but not about all the cool fight scenes. Nope, it's the scene involving the sushi bar assassins that has foodies pausing and rewinding.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘John Wick 4’s Chad Stahelski Developing 1970s-Set Assasin Thriller ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros.

Director Chad Stahelski is a busy man, he’s currently shooting “John Wick 4” in Germany with Keanu Reeves back in the lead role, and Lionsgate already has plans for “John Wick 5.” But he’s lining up even more beyond the world of ‘Wick.’ Deadline reports that Warner Bros. and Stahelski are teaming to develop a new incarnation of the 1979 novel “Shibumi” written by Trevanian (“The Eiger Sanction“) with the possibility that it could turn into a directing vehicle.
MoviesVulture

Sterling K. Brown to Get His John Wick Moment in Amazon’s Coyote Blue

Sterling K. Brown is no stranger to action — he stars on This Is Us, after all, which is just full of it. But now, the actor will get a different sort of action moment as leading man in the upcoming thriller Coyote Blue, written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. Variety reported that Amazon Studios will helm the film, to be directed by Star Trek: Picard and Kung Fu director Hanelle M. Culpepper in her feature debut. Per the outlet, Brown’s character is “an everyman” with “a lethal set of skills,” which comes in handy given that he’s on the run from a criminal group. Coyote Blue will mark one of Brown’s biggest film roles yet, following recent turns in the family drama Waves and thriller The Rhythm Section; it comes after the recent news that the upcoming sixth season of This Is Us will be the last for the series.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Wick 4 Director Has Lined Up A New Movie, But Fans Of The Keanu Reeves Franchise Shouldn’t Worry

Following years of working in Hollywood as a stuntman/stunt coordinator, Chad Stahelski launched his directorial career with 2014’s John Wick, which he co-helmed with David Leitch. Stahelski has since directed every subsequent John Wick movie on his own, including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, but he’s also been attaching his name to various other cinematic projects. Now another movie has been added to that development slate, but not to worry, John Wick fans, this won’t affect his forthcoming work on the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy