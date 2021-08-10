Vori, TrueCommerce Partner to Offer Solutions to Food Industry Customers
Pittsburgh, PA—TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced a partnership with Vori. The initiative offers food industry customers new options for eliminating manual data entry with the end-to-end Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between grocery retailers and suppliers, according to the press release, as well as integration with numerous digital marketplaces, eCommerce storefronts, and dozens of ERP and accounting systems.wholefoodsmagazine.com
