Blue Moon in 2021: When Is the Next Blue Moon?

By Bob Berman
VoiceOfDenton
VoiceOfDenton
 6 days ago
August’s full Moon, which is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, is extra-special this year: it’s a seasonal Blue Moon!. Most of the time, a season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) contains three full Moons. However, if the dates of the full Moons and the seasons line up just right, a season may end up containing four full Moons instead. If that happens, the third full Moon of the season is called a seasonal Blue Moon! That’s exactly the case in August 2021.

