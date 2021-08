Rene Siegl, Founder and Executive Chairman of the IXOLIT Group, explains what involuntary and voluntary churn and explains what companies can do to reduce them. Recurring transactions are great for businesses as they provide a steady stream of income, but what can merchants do to protect them? Our clients have told us that one of the biggest issues they face with recurring payments is payment churn. There are two types of churn, voluntary and involuntary. Voluntary is when the customer cancels their subscription (more on that later) and involuntary churn can happen because of: