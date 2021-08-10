Dow, S&P 500 edge higher to hit intraday records

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each logging a fourth straight record close as investors cheered a strong earnings season. The Dow eked out a gain of around 16 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 35,516, giving it a weekly gain of 0.9%. The S&P 500 rose around 7 points, or 0.2%, to end near 4,468, for a 0.7% weekly advance. The Nasdaq Composite managed a gain of nearly 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 14,823, leaving it down 0.1% for the week. The simultaneous streak of record finishes for the Dow and S&P 500 is the longest since the pair posted a five-day run that ended on Oct. 20, 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data.