Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow, S&P 500 edge higher to hit intraday records

By William Watts
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stocks edged higher Tuesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hitting all-time intraday highs. The Dow was up around 157 points, or 0.4%, near 35,258, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to trade near 4,444. The Nasdaq Composite was fractionally lower near 14,857.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Intraday#Nasdaq Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 close out week with fourth straight record close

Stocks ended mostly higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each logging a fourth straight record close as investors cheered a strong earnings season. The Dow eked out a gain of around 16 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 35,516, giving it a weekly gain of 0.9%. The S&P 500 rose around 7 points, or 0.2%, to end near 4,468, for a 0.7% weekly advance. The Nasdaq Composite managed a gain of nearly 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 14,823, leaving it down 0.1% for the week. The simultaneous streak of record finishes for the Dow and S&P 500 is the longest since the pair posted a five-day run that ended on Oct. 20, 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Dow Reach Record Highs for Fourth Consecutive Session

If it weren’t for all the new highs, you could call this a boring week for the market. Two of the major indices grinded higher and set fresh records throughout the period, yet their weekly advances were less than 1% amid a deluge of economic data and earnings reports. The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Disney Jumps On Earnings; Apple At New Buy Point

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly rallied 100 points Friday, as Disney stock jumped on earnings results. Apple is in buy range past a new buy point, while Tesla stock skidded in midday trade. Among Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 0.2% Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 0.2% in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $445.43 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksaudacy.com

US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

Stocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row. The benchmark index added 0.2% Friday, its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Small-company stocks fell, and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.29%.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Dow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

NEW YORK (Aug 14): The Dow Industrial and S&P 500 edged up to closing records on Friday and notched a second straight week of gains, buoyed by a climb in Walt Disney shares, but a sharp drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check. Walt Disney rose 1.00% as one...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Utilities and Telecoms sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.16%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.04%.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

eBay And AMD Lead The QQQ Friday

U.S. indices traded flat for much of Friday’s session as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to cause market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.35% to $368.82. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.05% to $355.39. The SPDR S&P...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Disney, tech stocks lift Dow, S&P 500 to record highs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday and were set for a second week of gains, as Walt Disney and tech-related shares rose, with the market sentiment getting a boost from easing inflation worries and a recovery in corporate earnings. Mega-cap growth...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Disney Earnings Keep Dow, S&P Afloat

Stocks were choppy in today's low-volume session, as investors balanced another strong round of earnings against a dismal reading on consumer confidence. In terms of earnings, Walt Disney (DIS, +1.0%) gained the bulk of headlines after reporting a fiscal third quarter with much higher-than-expected earnings, revenues and Disney+ subscriber numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy