Gold futures add to recent steep losses Tuesday as dollar and yields climb

By Mark Decambre
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold futures turn lower Tuesday morning, extending declines a day after putting in the lowest settlement since March on Monday, following a plunge of more than 5% intraday in early Asian trading hours. December gold was trading $4.60, or 0.3%, lower at $1,721.80 an ounce, a day after bullion skidded 2.1% for the lowest settlement since March 31. Trading for gold comes as the 10-year Treasury note yield rises to 1.34%, up from 1.316% on Monday and as the dollar strengthens. The buck was rising 0.2% at 93.10, as guaged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the currency against a half-dozen rivals. A stronger dollar can make assets priced in the currency more expensive to overseas buyers, while rising yields can undercut demand for nonyielding precious metals.

