Colorado State

COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado; See rates for every county in the state here

By Dara Bitler
westernslopenow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing across the country as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise. In Colorado, numbers continue to go up. Over the last seven days, 35 counties have seen a rise in COVID-19 positivity. 23 counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 positivity, four counties haven’t had any movement, and two counties have administered less than ten tests in the past week.

