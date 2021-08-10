COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado; See rates for every county in the state here
DENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing across the country as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise. In Colorado, numbers continue to go up. Over the last seven days, 35 counties have seen a rise in COVID-19 positivity. 23 counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 positivity, four counties haven’t had any movement, and two counties have administered less than ten tests in the past week.www.westernslopenow.com
