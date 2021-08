Per Wiberg, keyboardist in Swedish stoner metal outfit Spiritual Beggars and former member of Opeth, earlier this year released his new solo EP, All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out via Despotz Records. It’s less than a half-hour in length, but it’s a record that feels massive in scope, bridging together sounds of doom and progressive metal, folk and gothic rock into a sonic mixture that carries on the musical legacy he’s created with his other bands, but also takes it that much further into new musical terrain.