COVID-19 Live Updates | Virginia adds nearly 1,800 new cases

Web Editor's Note : As of November 7, 2020, we will be using the combined total of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 when we report daily numbers. That figure is what departments of health use in making their decisions about coronavirus. Prior to that date, the figures we used represented confirmed cases only.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

10:30 a.m.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Virginia.

The state's Department of Health reported 1,759 newly confirmed cases Tuesday morning. The state has reported 711,078 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Currently, there are 879 people being treated in hospitals across the state for the virus. Some of those patients have COVID-19 test results that are still pending.

The state has seen 11,578 total COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 113

Newport News -- 49

Chesapeake -- 68

Norfolk -- 76

Hampton -- 47

Portsmouth -- 27

Suffolk -- 42

James City County -- 14

York County -- 19

Gloucester County --12

Isle of Wight County -- 5

Mathews County -- 1

Poquoson -- 4

Monday, Aug. 9

1:43 p.m.

North Carolina health officials are continuing to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,863 new cases Monday afternoon.

Currently, the state has an 11.1% positivity rate -- that's considered to be high. Health officials are continuing COVID-19 vaccine efforts and said 58% of adults in NC have been fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,946 people receiving hospital treatment for the virus, across the state.

9:10 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health added 1,298 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning. This brings the state to 709,319 total cases counted since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Currently, there are 788 people being treated in hospitals across the state for the virus. Some of those patients have COVID-19 test results that are still pending.

The state has seen 11,571 total COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 91

Newport News -- 33

Chesapeake -- 45

Norfolk -- 41

Hampton -- 24

Portsmouth -- 24

Suffolk -- 32

James City County -- 12

York County -- 6

Gloucester County -- 6

Isle of Wight County -- 7

Mathews County -- 1

Poquoson -- 1

Friday, Aug. 6

2:30 p.m.

North Carolina's total coronavirus infections reached 1,071,137 cases Friday.

The state health department added 4,506 newly reported cases today. That's a new record for the month, beating out yesterday's 4,331 new cases.

The state hasn't seen so many new cases per day since February.

In the time since the pandemic reached North Carolina, 13,736 people have died from COVID-19 there.

There were 1,715 people being treated for cases of the disease in state hospitals today.

Here's the latest vaccination numbers for North Carolina :

Percent of population partially vaccinated: 51% of total population (62% of adults 18+)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47% of total population (58% of adults 18+)

9:35 a.m.

Virginia's new cases ticked upward again Friday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health added 1,845 newly reported cases, bringing the running total number of infections to 704,664.

In the year and a half since the pandemic started, 11,558 people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia.

This morning, 724 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 (55 more people than were hospitalized yesterday). There were 174 patients in ICU wards with the disease.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 124

Newport News -- 66

Chesapeake -- 51

Norfolk -- 49

Hampton -- 36

Portsmouth -- 27

Suffolk -- 26

James City County -- 20

York County -- 17

Gloucester County -- 17

Isle of Wight County -- 14

Mathews County -- 3

Poquoson -- 0

Thursday, Aug. 5

12:45 p.m.

North Carolina added 4,331 more coronavirus cases to its daily dashboard Thursday -- that's almost 1,000 more new cases than the state reported Wednesday.

February 12 was the last time the state reported so many cases in a single day.

North Carolina has tracked 1,066,631 total cases since the pandemic began. They've also counted 13,724 COVID-19 deaths.

There were 1,651 people in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 today (an increase of about 70 patients from Wednesday).

Here's how vaccination rates stand in the state :

Vaccinated with at least one dose: 51% of total population (62% of adults 18 and older)

Fully vaccinated: 47% of total population (58% of adults 18 and older)

9:20 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health added 1,760 newly reported coronavirus cases to its dashboard this morning. That's the most the state has added in a single day since April 13.

The total number of cases is up to 702,819. That's counting every medically recorded case in the commonwealth since March 2020.

In the same amount of time, 11,564 people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia.

This morning, 669 people were hospitalized for cases of COVID-19.

That's the highest number of people being treated for the disease in Virginia hospitals since May 15.

There were 173 patients in ICU wards with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 151

Newport News -- 56

Norfolk -- 55

Chesapeake -- 54

Hampton -- 50

Suffolk -- 33

Portsmouth -- 24

York County -- 19

Gloucester County -- 14

Isle of Wight County -- 13

James City County -- 13

Poquoson -- 4

Mathews County -- 2

Wednesday, Aug. 4

2 p.m.

In a 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 update, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper once again urged people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

He introduced Audrey Chavous, 18, as the state's latest vaccine lottery winner. Her name was randomly drawn from the list of people who had got their COVID-19 vaccines, and she won $1 million.

The teen said she planned to use the money to get through her undergraduate and master's degrees. If she had extra, she planned to save or invest it.

Chavous said she chose to get her shot to keep herself and her loved ones safe, and "so I could be calm about going about my life, and being able to get back to normal as soon as I possibly can."

Kody Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, said it's important that young people step up to get their shots to protect themselves through this recent wave of cases.

Kinsley said 54% of COVID-19 cases reported (as of July 31) were among people ages 18-49.

"Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away," he said. "Learn the facts, trust science and protect yourself."

Cooper also invited Laura Hogshead to speak. She's the chief operating officer of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

She wanted people to know that the HOPE program was available to keep families in their homes with the lights on through this pandemic.

That program helps tenants who are struggling pay their rent and utilities, if they've been affected by the pandemic. Hogshead said you don't have to be late on your rent to qualify for help.

Tenants can sign up themselves, or landlords can refer people who are behind on payments to the program. Visit hope.nc.gov or call 888.9.ASK.HOPE (888- 927-5467).

1:30 p.m.

North Carolina added 3,413 more coronavirus cases to its official count Wednesday.

In the time since the pandemic reached the state, 1,062,300 total cases have been reported, with 13,700 deaths.

Today, 1,580 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

ICU rates are reported weekly. As of August 1, about 26% of hospitalized, adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU ward.

9:30 a.m.

Twenty five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia this morning, and the state health department added 1,717 newly reported cases.

In the last year and a half, 701,058 people in Virginia have been infected by the novel coronavirus, and 11,541 people have died from COVID-19.

There were 668 people fighting COVID-19 in state hospitals this morning. 179 patients were in ICU wards.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 95

Newport News -- 66

Norfolk -- 66

Chesapeake -- 56

Suffolk -- 44

Hampton -- 28

Portsmouth -- 28

York County -- 17

Isle of Wight County -- 15

Gloucester County -- 14

James City County -- 13

Mathews County -- 5

Poquoson -- 2

Tuesday, Aug. 3

12:52 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is up to 1,058,887 total cases on Tuesday afternoon.

The department added 2,188 newly reported cases today.

In the time since the pandemic reached North Carolina, 13,670 people have died from COVID-19 there.

There were 1,359 people hospitalized for the disease this morning.

Here's how vaccination efforts are going in the Tar Heel State :

Vaccinated with at least one dose: 61% of 18+ population

People who are fully vaccinated: 58% of 18+ population

9:05 a.m.

Virginia was hovering just under 700,000 total coronavirus cases Tuesday morning.

The latest Virginia Department of Health (VDH) update had the commonwealth at 699,342 cases since the pandemic began.

Today, 1,403 infections were newly reported.

In the last year and a half, 11,536 Virginians have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are on the rise in early August. Tuesday, 643 people were in Virginia hospitals for cases of the disease - up 109 patients from Monday.

There were 153 people in ICU wards with COVID-19.

Most of the people who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In all of July, only 17 fully vaccinated people needed to go to the hospital for COVID-19.

Here's the latest data for Virginia's COVID-19 vaccinations:

People with at least one dose: 5,164,064 (72.4% of 18+ population)

People who are fully vaccinated: 4,618,913 (65.2% of 18+ population)

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 88

Chesapeake -- 64

Newport News -- 50

Norfolk -- 48

James City County -- 22

Gloucester County -- 18

Hampton -- 17

Suffolk -- 17

Isle of Wight County -- 17

Portsmouth -- 14

York County -- 12

Poquoson -- 3

Mathews County -- 2

Monday, Aug. 2

1:05 p.m.

North Carolina's department of health added 2,190 coronavirus cases to its state dashboard this morning.

The state has tracked 1,056,699 cases of the novel virus since the pandemic began. In the same amount of time 13,670 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19.

This morning, 1,359 people in the state were hospitalized for cases of the disease.

Here's North Carolina's latest vaccination numbers :

Vaccinated with at least one dose: 50% of total population (61% of 18+ population)

Fully vaccinated: 47% of total population (58% of 18+ population)

9:47 a.m.

Virginia reached 697,939 total coronavirus cases Monday morning. Out of those, 1,165 cases were newly reported Monday.

In the last year and a half, 11,534 Virginians have also died from COVID-19.

There were 534 people hospitalized for the disease in the commonwealth this morning. There were 137 COVID-19 patients who needed to be in the ICU.

Here are the cases newly reported for Hampton Roads:

Virginia Beach -- 68

Chesapeake -- 59

Norfolk -- 42

Hampton -- 30

Portsmouth -- 28

Newport News -- 23

James City County -- 13

Suffolk -- 11

York County -- 10

Gloucester County -- 10

Isle of Wight County -- 7

Poquoson -- 1

Mathews County -- 0







