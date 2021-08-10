Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Luxury watch sales surge as Britons go on spending spree with lockdown savings

By Sarah Butler
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlSPl_0bNI1NAy00
Rolex watch on display Photograph: Adrian Moser/Bloomberg

The UK’s biggest seller of Rolex and Omega watches said sales had surged as Britons splashed lockdown savings on luxury watches and jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings.

Watches of Switzerland’s UK sales rose 43% compared with the pre-pandemic levels in the 13 weeks to 1 August, as the company bounced back from the coronavirus lockdowns.

The strong UK performance helped the group more than double year on year sales to £297.5m in the quarter as trading in the US also took off.

Brian Duffy, chief executive of the Leicestershire-based retailer, which floated in 2019 , said sales had risen despite the loss of tourist traffic in the UK and fewer customers visiting stores. Only 7% of UK sales came from overseas visitors compared with about 30% in 2019.

He said: “People have accumulated disposable income as they have had fewer places to spend and enjoy it because of not travelling or socialising. There’s money around and we are getting our share, or more than our share. We anticipated a strong period and so we have invested in marketing, training [for staff] and stock.”

He said sales of Cartier and Rolex watches had been strong, as had sales of Omega, which had benefited from its sponsorship of the Olympics.

Sales had partly been bolstered by a revival of weddings and engagements as restrictions on social occasions eased, he said. Wedding ring sales almost tripled and engagement rings doubled year on year, in line with an overall rise in jewellery sales.

Duffy said tstore staff believed customers, particularly women, were buying more gifts and jewellery for themselves, rather than for other people, as treats after a hard year.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

He said the spending spree was also partly down to pent-up demand after Watches of Switzerland lost out on about £100m of sales in 2019 due to Covid-19 related trading and travel restrictions.

But he said he expected the run-up to Christmas to be “very good” as people would want to enjoy themselves after another tough year dealing with the pandemic.

The group is opening a new store in Battersea, London, as well as outlets in Cincinnati, Ohio, and at New Jersey’s American Dream mall, despite closures from numerous high-street chains during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Britons#Rolex#Omega#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#American Dream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Despite healthy orders, can Just Eat deliver on share price growth?

Ordering a takeaway and sitting down with a box set was the height of entertainment for most people during successive coronavirus lockdowns – and this served up bumper sales and profits for a string of food delivery companies. But now that restaurants, cafes and other hospitality venues have reopened, will...
Personal FinanceThe Guardian

With enough vision, the furlough scheme could have become a lifeboat for industry

It seems inevitable that the Treasury will turn down requests from trade unions to maintain the furlough scheme as a permanent safety net beyond autumn. The TUC said it would be a step forward for the UK to have the kind of underpinning to incomes that German workers and many others across the world’s richest nations enjoy. The Kurzarbeit income protection scheme that Berlin has maintained through thick and thin since 1924 always comes to prominence in a major crisis, but it is in place to cope with a mini-crisis as much as a major one.
WorldTelegraph

Zero-Covid ‘hermit economies’ are heading for catastrophe

The mountains and valleys may not be quite as dramatic. The swirling fog might need a little more CGI to achieve maximum impact. And the extras may not have been quite as well built. Even so, all things considered, Amazon has decided that the latest season of its epic Lord of the Rings series, one of the most expensive pieces of television ever made, will now be shot in the UK rather than in New Zealand.
WorldTelegraph

Scrap costly travel tests ‘or the UK will fall further behind Europe’

Costly travel tests for holidaymakers need to be scrapped immediately or Britain risks falling further behind Europe, the country’s largest airport group has said. MAG, which owns London Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands, said the current traffic light system and travel restrictions meant the UK’s aviation sector was recovering at just half the rate of the rest of Europe.
Beauty & FashionLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Watch Market is Going to Boom: Piaget, Patek Philippe, Rolex

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Luxury Watch Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are A. Lange & Söhne, Lange & Söhne, Tiffany & Co., Jaeger-LeCoultre, LVMH Group, Glashütte Original, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, Union Glashütte, Piaget, Patek Philippe SA, Rolex, The total Swatch Group, Breguet, Cartier, Richemont Group, Girard-Perregaux, Choprad, Audemars Piguet & Bulgari etc.
EconomyValueWalk

UK Q2 GDP – Consumers Drive The Economy Ahead

UK GDP rose by 4.8% year on year in Q2, according to figures released today by the Office of National Statistics. The pattern of growth was erratic, with a 2.2% burst of growth in April slowing sharply to just 0.6% in May before accelerating once more to +1.0% in June. Fears that the arrival of the Delta variant and the “Pingdemic” that followed might impact growth have so far not really materialised. Overall, the figures were in line or slightly ahead of most forecasters’ expectations, but not quite matching the Bank of England’s 5.0% forecast made last week.
BusinessThe Independent

UK’s ‘fragile’ economic recovery trails G7 peers

The UK’s pandemic economic recovery is lagging that of its G7 peers, data suggests. Britain’s economic output grew at a fast clip of 4.8 per cent in the three months to June, yet remained around 2 per cent lower than before the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

No lockdown, no problem—Deliveroo delivers a timely surge in sales

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. London-based food delivery group Deliveroo has largely dodged the global easing of lockdown measures, recording sales for the first half of the year up 82%, with six-month pretax losses down by a fifth. Investors had...
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Sporty summer lifts post-lockdown UK consumer spending

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sporting events and the summer. holidays prompted a big increase in British consumer spending in. July, aided by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, surveys. showed on Tuesday. Payment card provider Barclaycard said consumer spending was. up 11.6% compared with its pre-pandemic level of July 2019,
ApparelLas Vegas Herald

Resellers Luxury Watches Market is Going to Boom: Farfetch, SKYMALL, Net-a-Porter

The Resellers Luxury Watches Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Resellers Luxury Watches industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Farfetch, Al Tayer Group, Farfetch, Yoox Net-A-Porter, Secoo, SKYMALL, Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter, MATCHESFASHION.COM & Tmall.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Zalando shares hurt by marketing spend as lockdowns ease

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Zalando (ZALG.DE) fell on Thursday after the German online fashion retailer said it had spent significantly more on marketing to keep its customers shopping online as stores reopened due to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. Europe's biggest fashion ecommerce player had 44.5 million...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Revolve’s Sales Spike Shows Shoppers Are Ready to Spend on Luxury Fashion

The resurgence of social events in the U.S. is continuing to be a big boon for Revolve, which saw second-quarter net sales grow 60 percent to $228.6 million on a record $31.5 million profit. The net sales growth also outpaced 2019 totals by 41 percent, and surpassed Refinitiv analysts’ estimates of $199.7 million. Shoppers are clearly willing to pay at higher price points, with Revolve’s luxury brand, Forward, seeing sales skyrocket 151 percent to $39.8 million. In a Nutshell: Revolve also gave a preview into what it calls a strong third quarter, with net sales in July increasing more than 40 percent...
IndustryTelegraph

Christmas crisis looms as port closure piles pressure on shipping

Retailers and shipping chiefs are scrambling to avoid a Christmas goods crisis after a Covid outbreak at the world’s third-biggest cargo port intensified pressure on crumbling global supply chains. Bosses are racing to avoid higher prices and empty shelves after the closure of a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port in China,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy