Princess Eugenie Posted a Series of Super Rare Childhood Pics for Sister Beatrice's Birthday

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Beatrice celebrated her 33rd birthday this past weekend and the moment was marked with some special posts on Instagram. The royal's mom, Sarah Ferguson, posted an image of flowers and said, “Happy birthday my magical Beatrice.” Meanwhile, her husband, the ever-romantic Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, posted a selfie of himself and Princess Beatrice on the beach, with a caption that said, “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart.”

