Tennessee Titans give sneak peek of 2021 Media Day photos

The Tennessee Titans recently held their annual Media Day, but have yet to release the photos from it. However, some players are giving us a sneak peek at what’s to come on social media.

Players such as 2021 first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, left tackle Taylor Lewan, and safety Amani Hooker have all shared photos.

Tennessee’s official Twitter page also blessed us with one that includes wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown together.

Check out those photos and more below (note: hit the arrow on the side of the Instagram photos of Farley and Hooker for more).

The Titans are currently in the midst of training camp, but things are about to pick up soon, with the team’s preseason schedule opening on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee will play a total of three preseason games in preparation for the 2021 campaign. Their regular-season opener will be on Sept. 12 when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.