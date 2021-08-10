Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans give sneak peek of 2021 Media Day photos

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmbKW_0bNI0d4H00

The Tennessee Titans recently held their annual Media Day, but have yet to release the photos from it. However, some players are giving us a sneak peek at what’s to come on social media.

Players such as 2021 first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, left tackle Taylor Lewan, and safety Amani Hooker have all shared photos.

Tennessee’s official Twitter page also blessed us with one that includes wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown together.

Check out those photos and more below (note: hit the arrow on the side of the Instagram photos of Farley and Hooker for more).

The Titans are currently in the midst of training camp, but things are about to pick up soon, with the team’s preseason schedule opening on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee will play a total of three preseason games in preparation for the 2021 campaign. Their regular-season opener will be on Sept. 12 when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grh3Z_0bNI0d4H00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#American Football#Titans#Instagram A#The Atlanta Falcons#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans activate highly-touted rookie, 2 others to camp roster

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) We’ve been asking questions about what we might see from the Tennessee Titans as we moved towards the second week of training camp. What’s going on with Caleb Farley? How long will it be before we see him on the field?. There...
NFL247Sports

Titans coach Mike Vrabel boots Brady Breeze from practice after hit

The NFL's August crackdown on ill-advised hits during training camp are continuing this week. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel removed rookie safety Brady Breeze from practice on Wednesday following a vicious hit on a teammate. "He has to be smarter than that when the ball is up in the air,...
NFLatlantanews.net

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

ATLANTA - The Falcons 2021 slate has officially begun. Pretty much. We're only just starting the preseason, where scores don't matter and the focus is on players who can help the 53-man roster this fall. Friday night's preseason game against Tennessee was focused on those deeper on the depth chart,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Death Of Legendary Coach Bobby Bowden

In the wake of Bobby Bowden’s death earlier this morning, countless figures from around the college football world have commented on the great impact the legendary head coach had on the game. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was one of many great coaches to celebrate Bowden’s illustrious life and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake signing D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons needed depth in their backfield and attempted to address that need by signing D’Onta Foreman. Signing Foreman was a mistake for a team that needed to add an impact player at the position. The Atlanta Falcons are not any better after signing veteran D’Onta Foreman. Despite their...
NFLFox News

ESPN analyst goes off on Cam Newton for 'body shaming' rookie QB

Maybe Bart Scott is just lactose intolerant. The ESPN personality and former Jets linebacker had a passionate response to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s nickname for rookie quarterback Mac Jones — a.k.a. "Mac and Cheese." Newton revealed the unofficial nickname last month during an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Tim Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is impressed with what he’s seeing from tight end Tim Tebow so far. Meyer, who’s entering his first season as the Jaguars head coach, brought in his former college quarterback on a one-year deal. However, Tebow remains a long-shot to make the final roster.
NFLNew York Post

Urban Meyer sees big weakness holding Tim Tebow back with Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer laid out Tim Tebow’s strengths and weaknesses, and what the former Jets quarterback and Mets minor league outfielder needs to do to make Jacksonville’s roster as a tight end. “He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy