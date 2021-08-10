Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Troy Polamalu Reveals the 6 Words Every Pittsburgh Steelers Player Wants to Hear in His HOF Induction Speech

By Tim Crean
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is the latest Hall of Fame inductee who wore the team’s iconic black and gold. He follows a long line of legendary players who called the Steel City home during their paying days and ended up in Canton, Ohio, when their careers ended. Polamalu...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Blount
Person
Lynn Swann
Person
Alan Faneca
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Ernie Stautner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Kdka#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Famers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

From Peyton Manning to Troy Polamalu and beyond: 28 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction profiles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – From one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks to a coach who led his team to consecutive Super Bowl victories to a filmmaker who captured countless images of gridiron glory, 28 former players, coaches and contributors will be honored with enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 7-8. The Centennial Class of 2020 will be inducted 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The Class of 2021 will be inducted 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Enshrinement ceremonies are at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame.
NFLUSA Today

Troy Polamalu, welcome to the NFL Hall of Fame!

August is always a good time. The sun shines bright, the sky is clear, and both college football and NFL are that much closer to a return. The first week of August also includes the Hall of Fame Game, followed by the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. The recent...
NFLPosted by
TalkOfFameNetwork

Draft Review: Troy Polamalu, Health Risk with a HOF bust

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rick Gosselin spent 20 years as the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News, including 20 offseasons studying and researching prospects for the NFL draft. He didn’t watch any tape – he was a writer, not a scout – but he talked to the men who did watch tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share with him their analyses of players. Gosselin used their insights to build his own draft board, Top 100 board and mock drafts. For 10 consecutive years he had the best Top 100 board in the country (2001-10), according to the Huddle Report, and three times he produced the best mock draft. Gosselin has been resurrecting his college scouting reports this summer for a look back at how NFL talent evaluators viewed draft prospects. Next up is Troy Polamalu, a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Troy Polamalu joins his Steelers brethren for Hall of Fame weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well represented at this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. The weekend which takes place in Canton, OH has been filled with black and gold and twirling Terrible Towels. During the weekend, which was kicked off by the Steelers beating the Dallas Cowboys 16-3...
NFLUSA Today

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick, Troy Polamalu

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept it short and sweet when recently asked the similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Troy Polamalu. “I don’t want to put that on Minkah. I’m not even starting that discussion,” Tomlin said in a press conference last week. “Minkah’s a really good emerging player. His...
NFLIndependent

Fire and flow: Troy Polamalu stokes Steeler Nation during enshrinement speech

CANTON — The fire. The flair. The flow. They all were on display Saturday night for Troy Polamalu’s speech for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Before the former Pittsburgh Steeler great even spoke a word, tears flowed from Polamalu as he took the stage. He quickly went from emotional to playful when he turned around his just-revealed bronze bust to show its version of his legendary long hair.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Troy Polamalu Shows Off Hall of Fame Bust, Rotates to Show Every Detail of Its Glorious Hair

Troy Polamalu is an all-time NFL great. There is no question about that. That’s precisely why he was inducted into the Hall of Fame over the weekend. Polamalu was represented by Dick LeBeau on the night, the longtime defensive coordinator for the Steelers. As a matter of fact, LeBeau served as the defensive coordinator in Pittsburg for 11 of Polamalu’s 12 seasons with the team and they even won two Super Bowls together.
NFLFrankfort Times

Troy being Troy: Polamalu carves singular path to Hall

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers, like most NFL teams, enter the draft with a group of players they'd like to find a way to land with their first pick. Not in 2003. There was only one name on then-director of football operation Kevin Colbert's list: Troy Polamalu. Copyright 2021...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Troy Polamalu is expected to make Hall of Fame induction

Troy Polamalu didn’t receive his gold jacket in person Friday, but he is expected to arrive in Canton in time for his Saturday enshrinement, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Polamalu recently tested positive for COVID-19, putting his participation in Hall of Fame induction weekend in jeopardy. But the former Steelers...
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Former Steelers star Polamalu tests positive for coronavirus

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu said on social media Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, a week before he’s due to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Polamalu told the hall of his diagnosis. He said they are working with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy