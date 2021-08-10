MORE PERFORMERS ADDED TO ACM HONORS
The 14th annual ACM Honors is going down August 25th at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and now even more performers have signed on for the event. The latest additions include Keith Urban, Toby Keith, the show’s host Carly Pearce, Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon, Jamey Johnson, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz, and Sam Williams. They join previously announced performers Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack.kboeradio.com
