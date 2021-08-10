Cancel
Electronics

EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station boasts three 600W AC outlets and a 288 Wh capacity

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Have all the power you need for your outdoor adventures with the EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station. This gadget has a whopping 288 Wh capacity and 3 600W AC outlets. In fact, the RIVER can power up to 10 devices at once. It also provides enough power to operate essential devices for hours. What’s more, with its patented X-Stream Technology, it ensures your devices can go from 0% to 80% in less than an hour. In 1.6 hours, it’s fully charged. Also, this power station is great for power outages. That’s because of the XBoost mode, which lets you power things like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Additionally, you can double your capacity from 288 Wh to 576 Wh when you have the extra battery. Finally, weighing just 11 pounds, this gadget is a bit larger than a toaster, making it easy to take to your campsite.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
