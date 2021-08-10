EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station boasts three 600W AC outlets and a 288 Wh capacity

Block out other sounds when you’re on the road with the Jabra Drive in-car speaker. This car gadget comes with noise cancellation technology that reduces road noise and provides crisp, clear sound for your calls. What’s more, installation is a breeze. Simply follow the voice-guided instructions to connect the device to your phone. Plus, you get verbal reminders when the battery is low, and your paired phone automatically connects when it’s in range. Moreover, dedicated buttons allow you to answer calls directly from the device. But the Jabra Drive is for more than just calls. Use it to stream music and play GPS directions. In fact, you can even connect it to 2 Bluetooth devices at once. Furthermore, this car gadget provides you with up to 20 hours of battery life and has a wireless range of up to 10-meters. You’ll love taking calls in the car with this hands-free speaker.