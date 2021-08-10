Google is reducing the pay of those choosing to work from home if they commute
Google has launched an internal calculator that lets employees see how much their payments will be reduced if they decide to work from home on a permanent basis, according to a Reuters report. What’s unfair about Google’s implementation is that those who normally commute to work from less expensive neighborhoods will be made to take a larger pay cut compared to those who live in the city the office is located in.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0