Google is reducing the pay of those choosing to work from home if they commute

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

Google has launched an internal calculator that lets employees see how much their payments will be reduced if they decide to work from home on a permanent basis, according to a Reuters report. What’s unfair about Google’s implementation is that those who normally commute to work from less expensive neighborhoods will be made to take a larger pay cut compared to those who live in the city the office is located in.

www.neowin.net

