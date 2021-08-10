Google is reducing the pay of those choosing to work from home if they commute

To some Americans, being able to work remotely is so important they're willing to take a pay cut. Just ask Google. Since June, roughly 10,000 of the internet company's more than 135,000 workers have asked for permission either to work remotely on a full-time basis or to relocate to a different office once COVID-19 subsides. Google has so far approved 85% of the requests. The catch? Employees who choose to work from home, or even at an office in a new city or state, often must accept pay cuts.