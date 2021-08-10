Arthur Hardy: Canceling Jazz Fest can help save Mardi Gras. Here's what we need to do next.

The cancellation of the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest, which itself was postponed from 2020, made headlines around the world this past weekend. Questions immediately turned to the effect this would have on next year’s Mardi Gras. Rather than painting a picture of doom and gloom for parades in 2022, I see the cancellation of the 2021 Jazz Fest as a positive decision for the future. This wake-up call should demonstrate the seriousness of the delta variant to unvaccinated people.