The Whiteboard: Ranking rookie performances from the start of NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League is our first real look at rookies against NBA-level(ish) competition, and there are a lot of ways they can impress. Some rookies generate buzz simply by reaffirming the readiness of the most obvious parts of their predraft profiles — shooters who actually make shots, perimeter pests who actually create steals with pressure. Some rookies impress by demonstrating their athletic advantages in real-time — watching someone close for an absurd chase-down block is much more visceral than hearing Jay Bilas talk about their wingspan or explosiveness from behind a desk. And some reveal previously unseen aspects to their games, leveraging the new context to succeed at things are weren't sure they'd ever really be able to do.