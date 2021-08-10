‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7: ABC Reveals Sizzling First Look Featuring David Spade & More (VIDEO)

Cancel
'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7: ABC Reveals Sizzling First Look Featuring David Spade & More

The pandemic put Bachelor in Paradise on ice for two years, but a new season is just around the corner, and it promises to be “bigger, bolder, and sexier” than ever. Fans were given a sneak peek (watch below) of the upcoming installment following the finale of The Bachelorette on Monday night, and it’s safe to say this season is going to be a star-studded affair. The new trailer featured the first look at this season’s rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts, including Lil Jon, David Spade, Lance Bass, and Tituss Burgess. “The guys are good looking, the girls are good looking, and I’m the host,” says Spade.

