Saints training camp: Roster locks and long shots along the offensive line

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Do the New Orleans Saints have a stronger position group than their offensive line? There isn’t as much intrigue surrounding it in 2021 as there was at this point last season, and that reflects the efforts New Orleans made to keep a good thing together. Whether they can repeat that trick next year remains to be seen — with Terron Armstead scheduled for free agency and Erik McCoy entering the final year of his contract, it’ll be challenging — but for now let’s focus on what’s right in front of us.

And that’s an unclear picture once you look beyond the top five or six linemen. Here are the roster locks, long shots, and blockers on the roster bubble:

Roster locks

Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst

No surprises here. The starting five are as good as any group you’ll find around the NFL — and much better than most of the units taking the field this season. Hurst could start for some teams, and he’s a great backup at both tackle and guard. No unit has enjoyed more continuity for the Saints from last year than their offensive line, and it should be a strength they can lean on (and win games because of) this fall. It’s an experienced, athletic group largely in the prime of their careers.

On the bubble

Will Clapp, Derrick Kelly, Ethan Greenidge, Landon Young, J.R. Sweezy

This is where it gets interesting. Clapp tested free agency for a while before returning to New Orleans, and now he appears to be the go-to backup for Peat at the left guard spot. Kelly and Greenidge have each spent time on the practice squad but gotten few game reps in the regular season. Young is a promising rookie but that doesn’t guarantee he makes the roster. And Sweezy is an accomplished veteran who was only available because of the leaguewide salary cap crunch, but who knows if he has enough left to hang around.

Long shots

Kyle Murphy, Christian Montano, Calvin Throckmorton, Mike Brown

It doesn’t feel like any of these guys have made a splash in training camp, but it’s a tough position to evaluate from the outside looking in on a practice setting. The picture will become more clear once the preseason games begin and the first-, second-, and third-string units rotate in and out of the action. But it’ll have to take a great effort from this group to stand out and earn a roster spot.

