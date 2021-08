Lois, great-grandmother of Ash August, 6, admits she has “kind of let my hair go” with taking care of her husband and other things going on. Ash August walked up to Lois the other day, looked straight at her without a smirk, and said, “Grams, your hair looks like a peacock.” Lois got up and looked in the mirror and said, “Ash August, there is definitely a resemblance to a peacock!” — Lois Dee Housholder-Dennis of Fort Wayne.