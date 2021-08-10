Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Meijer Giving College Students Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thinking about it, there sure has been so many incentives this year to go out and get a good job, and to get vaccinated. Our State of Michigan of course giving us a chance to win $1Million dollars to get vaccinated, and Drawings for $50k Daily. Drawings if you remember were open to legal United States residents living in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older. It may be too late to enter, but there are still more drawings on the way. So good luck.

witl.com

Comments / 0

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Bellevue, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Kids#Covid 19#College Of The Ozarks#Our State Of Michigan#Drawings#Meijer President Ceo#Americans#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

Don’t Ever Say These Things To A Yooper

Mitten Michiganders love our Upper Peninsula. We love crossing the bridge and enjoying the wilderness and the history. The UP might be part of Michigan, but it's still a culture of its own that most Mitteners - or "trolls" - don't realize. Many of us have made a good number of faux pas' when conversing with lifelong Yoopers.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Is Facing A Hospitality Worker Shortage

At this point, about every business that deals with the public, is hiring. You can't turn a corner without seeing a help wanted sign. From fast food like McDonalds, to retailers like Meijer. Everyone is struggling, including Michigan hospitality workers. Restaurants and hotels are even struggling to keep staffed up...
Detroit, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Nellie Pope, the Detroit Axe Murderess of 1895

“Lizzie Borden took an axe- And gave her mother forty whacks…”. So goes the old rhyme about the daughter who offed her mom and pop with the family axe…pop got his while lounging on a loveseat, mom was chopped in the bedroom. Now here comes the tale of Michigan murderess...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Had Its Own “Chamber of Horrors” in the 1890s

You think today’s humans are fascinated with grisly murders and horror? Today doesn’t even compare to how murders, horror, and crime were just a casual pastime for many Americans. Michiganders were no slouches when it came to being entertained by the latest headlines and articles that detailed grisly murders in graphic detail.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

The Story Behind This Michigan Roadside Oddity

Okay, so here we are, driving up the Keweenaw Peninsula, checkin’ out ghost towns, old copper towns, abandoned mines, etc. on our way up to Copper Harbor. As we continue north on US-41, there are a good number of old mining towns once you cross over the Keweenaw Waterway, including: Arcadian, Osceola, Swedetown, Laurium, Calumet, Wolverine, Phillipsville, Copper City, Phoenix, Delaware, Mandan, Allouez…..and Kearsarge.
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Secret Entrance To The Best Beach In Michigan

Most Michiganders have their own favorite beach in Michigan. If you were to ask a Yooper which Michigan beach is their favorite, they'd probably say somewhere along Lake Superior. A person living in Northern Michigan might recommend a beach by the Sleeping Bear Dunes or a spot near Traverse City. A Detroiter might suggest a soft spot in the thumb or Mackinaw.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

WATCH: Michigan Man Records 1,000 Sunrises

When was the last time you got up at the crack of dawn? It comes early. The early bird gets the worm. Or in this case, the sunrise. Could you get up before the sun for 1,000 days in a row? That's what one Michigan man is doing. @bugsysailorSunrise 810....
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

The Legend of The Old Trestle Bridge in Adrian, Michigan

There are plenty of urban legends to keep us busy in Michigan. Not only of specters and other worldly beings, but also of ghosts and haunted places. There is an old bridge in Adrian, Michigan that is said to have a sinister back round involving a farmer and his wife. Recently, Detroit Paranormal Expeditions posted about the supposed history and urban legend of the bridge:
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Secretary of State Should Keep The Appointment-Only System

When Michigan Secretary of State offices switched to an appointment-only approach, I am not going to lie, I really did not see an issue with it. However, as I saw more and more people consistently struggling to get said appointments and still have to wait far past their appointment times, I did start to get more uneasy about it...until I experienced it for myself.
Midland, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Have You Seen This Gorgeous Home in Midland Covered in Mosaics?

Near Midland Michigan sits a slightly hidden but gorgeous little home that's covered in mosaic artwork. Mosaics, or pictures put together using small, colorful, hard materials like tile, are some of my favorite pieces of art. I can throw some paint on a canvas, sure. But, seeing a vision come to life using tiny chunks of tile? Absolutely incredible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy