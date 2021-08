It certainly appears that Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino are about to mix it up on MTV's “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”. The stirrings of a battle are there. “I just wanted to know if Lauren is getting a little too involved,” said Angelina to Nikki Hall on the Thursday, Aug. 12, episode. “Sometimes I think she does get a little too involved. She's also pregnant and if it does turn into a fight I don't want to fight with her.”